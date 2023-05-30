Succession: Roman’s Words About Kendall’s Kids Bring New Meaning to His CEO Obsession

This article contains spoilers for the Succession finale.

Succession’s harrowing four-season run came to an end with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) inserted as CEO of the newly-acquired GoJo version of Waystar Royco. After at least a couple of years of in-fighting, betrayals, and fleeting moments of happiness, the Roys have been relieved of their only lasting legacy and their ties to family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The climactic scene during the final boardroom vote in which Shiv (Sarah Snook) decides to go back on her word and vote for the sale of the company to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) rather than keep the conglomerate in the hands of her brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong) was a tragic, pitiful display of shoddy family dynamics crashing and falling apart in real time. It showed all three siblings at their most emotionally raw, petty, and childish, and it wasn’t a pleasant scene to live vicariously through.

There were a lot of things said that can’t be taken back. Shiv throws the first dagger by reminding Kendall of his biggest moral black hole in his life, the moment from the season one finale in which he was partially responsible for the death of a young waiter at Shiv’s wedding. Kendall disclosed this information to his siblings in confidence at the end of the third season in a crescendo of emotional weight toppling down on him, and Shiv throwing this in his grill as a bargaining chip was loveless and cold-hearted (but that’s what Shiv has shown herself to be.)

Kendall then demonstrates the abyss that his soul has descended into, claiming that the story about killing the waiter was a lie used in an attempt to bring the siblings closer together. We all know this isn’t true, and the way Jeremy Strong delivers the deceit with immature authority is another mesmerizing display of his acting ability. Kendall is losing his grasp on reality, because his only tangible purpose in life is about to be shattered before his eyes. He takes one last stab at the throne by saying he’s the eldest boy (Conheads would certainly disagree), to which Roman makes a quip that even the most astute viewer may have been confused by. Roman claims Shiv is the bloodline of the Roy family because Kendall’s kids “aren’t real”. Excuse me?