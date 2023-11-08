Yes, That Was Jimmy Perez’s Mum With the Shotgun in Shetland Series 8

Jimmy’s Parents: Mary and James Perez

Long-time Shetland fans might recognise Ross as the same actor who played DI Jimmy Perez’s mother Mary in series two’s “Blue Lightning” two-part finale.

Mary Perez lived with her husband James on Fair Isle, the island where Jimmy Perez grew up. In series two, the murder of a scientist on Fair Isle – known for its bird sanctuary – drew Jimmy back home, where his step-daughter Cassie had already gone for a family visit.

Mary was only in a few short scenes, but she made an emotional impact by telling Jimmy that he’d done a great job raising Cassie after her mother’s death. (In the original Ann Cleeves books, which differ in several ways from the TV show, Fran was fatally stabbed before they could marry.) The character wasn’t seen again on screen and in the series six opener, Jimmy returned to Fair Isle to attend his mother’s funeral.

Jimmy’s father James (who was originally played by Bill Paterson, who was replaced by Benny Young, presumably due to a scheduling clash with Paterson’s role in HBO Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon) suffered from dementia in series six, and then died off-screen between series six and seven. The deaths of both of Jimmy’s parents played into his decision to leave Shetland and start again somewhere new with love interest Meg, leaving his role open for new police detective Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen, to take over from series eight.

Where Have You Seen Ann Louise Ross Before?

As well as Shetland, stage and screen actor Ann Louise Ross is known for having played loveable tractor-driving Grannie Island in children’s TV series Katie Morag, and for playing the villainous Martina in Scottish soap River City. She appeared in one of Trainspotting’s most well-remembered scenes when her character was covered in something unspeakable after wrestling some soiled bedsheets from Ewen Bremner’s Spud. She also played Rab C Nesbitt’s mother in the Gregor Fisher comedy.