Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 1 – 2 Review

In the first episode this season, the narrative jumps forward since last we saw the Dutton clan, and things are looking good for the family. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has won the gubernatorial election to become Montana’s (and in turn, his ranch’s) steadfast and obstinate gatekeeper. Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) has been elected Senator, so the Dutton family and their allies are in a real position of power to start the season. So far, it’s nothing shocking or surprising if you caught the trailer for season 5 and what it might hold. However, if you expect John to immediately rock the boat, be prepared for a gentle sway more than a violent ride.

The season 5 premiere is more about the promises of a rocky ride, but those promises are certainly intriguing enough. One of the storylines that was left somewhat open last season was Beth (Kelly Reilly) and her mistreatment of the Dutton black sheep, Jamie (Wes Bentley). Since it was discovered that Jamie’s biological father (Will Patton) was behind the Dutton attack, Beth manipulated the weak-willed Jamie into killing his father, and tucked him neatly back into the Dutton family pocket. Yet the Jamie storyline might eventually be the most interesting thread this season, if some of the moments Sheridan peppered into the first episode pay off.

When John and Lynette finish their joint victory speeches, Beth is of course, right by John’s side, but Jamie is a little further off, keeping his distance. This happens again when John was sworn in a little later in the episode, and the Duttons’ long list of enemies begin to notice the rift between alleged family members simply by studying Jamie’s reactions to his adopted father’s victory. More interestingly, Jamie and Beth share a long stare when the confetti falls on John’s celebration, and for a glimmer of a moment, it seems Jamie has a plan, as he tries to stare down Beth. Even his sister notices the uncharacteristic show of confidence.

Of course, Jamie’s smirk is wiped from his face very quickly. Bentley and Reilly truly shine in these first two episodes, reigniting the hatred that took a bit of a backseat in last season, and setting up what looks to be the explosive conclusion of their love/hate (but mostly hate) sibling dynamic. Reilly reminds the audience just how much of a viper Beth can be, and Bentley does what he has done for four seasons as he shows Jamie’s perpetual fear behind those steely-gray eyes.

Truthfully, it is these character-driven threads that are the strength of the first two episodes. It’s not explosive like last season’s premiere, it’s not all that exciting, but it does what any safe premiere should do – it sets up the rest of the season. There is some wiggle room within that descriptor, “safe,” as Sheridan certainly promises this boat will eventually rock and likely throw some of the Dutton family off, but the biggest moments come buried in the final 10 minutes of “One Hundred Years of Nothing”.

Part of the slight jump forward also reveals a grown Tate (Brecken Merrill) at home with his very pregnant Mom, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) who has certainly grown as well since last season. Kayce, while chasing horse thieves into Canada and back again gets a call from a panicked Monica as she is going into labor. She has no choice but to load herself and Tate into the truck, and try to drive herself to the hospital, while Kayce races to be with his family.