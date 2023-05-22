Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 Review: It Chooses

But then, they’ll abruptly turn into ravenous savages desperate to murder a fleeing, terrified Nat because she lost their twisted blood-sacrifice card game. The idea here makes sense on paper—these girls are starving, scared, and haunted by a dark entity that’s poisoning their minds. But moment to moment, they often jump from seemingly present and sane to murderous lunacy with the flick of a supernatural switch.

It’s just hard to believe that more people in the group don’t object to the atrocities playing out in front of their very eyes. Why didn’t anyone jump in to stop Shauna’s beatdown of Lottie? Why didn’t any of the girls try harder to save Javi on the lake? Again, conceptually, there’s nothing faulty here. The idea of the wilderness “choosing” Javi to spare Lottie is actually really cool. It just feels like the girls watching this poor boy die in front of their eyes would be more polarizing an incident than is portrayed.

It will be devastating to see Travis react to the death of his brother in the finale. But when you look at how we arrived at this place in the story, particularly regarding Travis’s decisions in this episode, things again just don’t line up. Wasn’t he the most devout Lottie follower of them all at one point? Apparently, seeing Nat give Javi a pair of gloves was enough to compel him to single-handedly save her and bust up the sick sacrificial ceremony meant to save Lottie. He’s come to his senses now, just not in a convincing fashion.

The present-day half of the episode fares better this week, with Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell joining forces for a riveting series of scenes that prove the show can be electric with violence or without it. Everything gets laid bare here, with Shauna admitting she’s looped her family and the authorities into the group’s affairs, and Misty revealing that she “took care of” reporter Jessica Roberts, who Tai hired to keep tabs on the group in the first place. They acknowledge that they’ve all endangered themselves and others to no end, and Lottie insists that they must give the nebulous evil that lurks inside them “what it wants” by playing yet another game of Russian Roulette, this time with poison. “This is how we’ve always given back,” she says.

The dialogue in these scenes isn’t crackling or rhythmic enough to make this truly great hangout-movie material á la The Breakfast Club or Dazed and Confused, but the actresses still make the words sing. There are some great lines in there, though, like when Van quips dryly, “Misty, you are nothing if not proactive.” It’s fascinating to see all of the characters’ unique maladies portrayed in different ways, like Cypress’ take on Tai’s psychological implosion, and Kessell’s interpretation of Charlotte’s entanglement with her inner darkness. They all have different approaches to their stories, and the strange cocktail of seeing them bounce off one another in the same room just seems like it can’t get old.

The side story with Cop Kevin and Detective Douche confronting Jeff and Callie works pretty well here, though Kevin proves over and over again to be the least interesting character on the entire show. At least John Reynolds has some fun as Detective Matt, doing everything in his power to get us to hate his guts with every smirk and cocky raised eyebrow. Jeff’s deep-seated fear of Shauna’s psychotic tendencies are conveyed well in the saw-hands nightmare scene, and Callie’s fear that she’s destined to follow suit could prove to be an intriguing wrinkle in Shauna’s story moving forward.