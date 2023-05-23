Yellowjackets Fan Theory Explains Episode 8’s Unexpected Death

This article contains spoilers through Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8.

The Yellowjackets pilot hinted at the ritualistic cannibalism that the titular girls soccer team was forced to adopt after being stranded in the wilderness for nineteen months, but we’ve yet to see the girls fully become the cult-like group we see in the series’ opening. The “Doomcoming” episode from season 1 showed the girls chasing Travis (Kevin Alves) through the woods while high on mushrooms and fermented berries, but they were stopped before things escalated any further.

After Jackie (Ella Purnell) was eaten at the beginning of season 2, however, it was only a matter of time before the teens were forced to resort to cannibalism once again to survive the harsh winter. To help Lottie (Courtney Eaton) heal from the life-threatening wounds inflicted on her by Shauna (Sofie Nélisse) in a post-partum fit of rage, the teens decide to sacrifice someone from the group so that Lottie can get the nourishment she needs to heal.

Using the deck of playing cards once used to determine who did what chores, the teens stand in a circle and take turns drawing, with the Queen of Hearts determining who will be sacrificed and offer a glimpse into how the ritual we see comes to be. Nat (Sophie Thatcher) is the unlucky one, but manages to flee from the cabin after Shauna hesitates to slit her throat. The others chase after her, turning into the feral girls we see in the pilot as they give into their primal urge to hunt. Javi (Luciano Leroux), however, tries to help Nat escape to the tree cave he found refuge in after running away on the night of Doomcoming. They run across the frozen lake until Javi hits a thin patch and falls in. Nat rushes to help, but Misty (Samantha Hanratty) holds her back, insisting that the others won’t hesitate to kill her still if Javi lives.