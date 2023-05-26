The Wait for Yellowjackets Season 3 Could Be a Long One

With Yellowjackets season 2 coming to a dramatic and emotional close, fans are likely eager to see what comes next for the survivors, both in the past and present timelines. The series received a season 3 renewal before season 2 even premiered, but that doesn’t mean we’ll get to see the continuation of this story anytime soon. Even though there was only about a year between seasons 1 and 2, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has put an indefinite pause on the writers’ room for season 3, meaning it may take even longer for new episodes of Yellowjackets to reach our screens.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing though. The show wouldn’t be what it is without writers, and they deserve to be paid a living wage and have their reasonable terms met by the studios. The writers’ room for season 3 was only able to meet for a day before the strike went into effect on May 2, 2023 but Yellowjackets showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have been vocal supporters of the strike from the beginning.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in March, Lyle spoke about why she supports the strike, saying “The main issue is the future of the livelihood of writers. Frankly, it’s not tenable right now. We were incredibly fortunate that our first job was with Julie Plec on The Originals. She was an incredible mentor and threw us into the fire. We were first-year staff writers covering set, running tone meetings and working with actors. That’s invaluable. Nowadays that’s not the reality. I think it’s really shortsighted of the studios and the networks to create a scenario where only upper levels are being sent to set.”

Both Lyle and Nickerson then go on to talk about how they tried to support their writers who wanted to go to set for the episodes they wrote in season 2, a valuable learning experience that studios typically won’t pay for anymore. Lyle says “We had three writers who came to set and worked for free. We did our best to make that as painless as possible, bought them all their dinners. But we fought and ultimately lost to be able to pay their way. They were so hungry for that experience that they did it on their own dime.”