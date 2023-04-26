Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time: When and Where to Watch the Next Episode

This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 5.

For the first time this season, Yellowjackets is taking a brief pause in between episodes. Unfortunately, this means that we’ll have to wait a week longer to see what happens to Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) baby, whether the Sadeckis will be able to fool the cops, and how cult life treats Misty (Christina Ricci) in the present.

At the end of episode 5 “Two Truths and a Lie,” Shauna begins to give birth in the wilderness soon after Lottie (Courtney Eaton) gives her a blanket with the symbol of the forest stitched into it. Misty also kinda killed Crystal (Nuha Jes Izman) after confessing to her that she destroyed the plane’s black box. In the present, Misty has pushed Walter (Elijah Wood) away and decided to join Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) cult, not believing that Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is there of her own free will. Tai (Tawny Cypress) has tracked down Van (Lauren Ambrose) in an effort to curb her sleepwalking and appease the “other one.” With the help of Lottie, Natalie revisits the last time she saw Travis alive, realizing that she almost died that night and potentially saw the sinister spirit of the forest there with them.

With so much revealed, waiting for episode 6 will not be easy. Here’s what we know so far about the episode and when you’ll be able to watch it.