Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Friends, Romans, Countrymen

Natalie’s storylines seem to be the most tethered to Lottie’s so far, with ‘96 Nat feeling Travis drift away towards Lottie in the wake of Javi’s disappearance after she shows him trippy visions of “hope.” And then there’s adult Nat, who makes a stabby escape from her prison on Lottie’s compound only to find her old friend in command of an army of bedsheet-wearing cultists who apparently bury their brethren alive. She offers Nat a message from the very-dead Travis, and man…on paper, it all sounds absolutely insane. But the show is so weird and so good that it all works in practice.

One of the wonkier aspects of the show is the disconnect between Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis’s performances. Aside from the fact that they don’t resemble each other at all, they also seem to have slightly different interpretations of the character. It may be that Lewis is too idiosyncratic to match. Still, both performances are terrific and serve their respective storylines well. There’s just a lack of connective tissue between the actors that isn’t present for the other teen/adult counterparts.

Case in point, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty’s respective takes on the maniacally dependent Misty align flawlessly. They truly feel like older and younger versions of the same person, and it’s fun to watch Misty sociopathically navigate situations in both timelines. The present-day confrontation between Misty and the motel clerk who shall not be bothered is a hilarious display of passive-aggressive posturing, and it’s juxtaposed nicely by young Misty, who’s seemingly lost all confidence but may have found her first real ally in the warm-hearted Crystal.

Wait…Crystal? Who’s Crystal? It seems the show has added a new face, and it’ll be interesting to see how she’s folded into the larger story. She loves musical theater, which we know adult Misty is obsessed with, so all signs point to her replacing Coach Ben as her new object of obsession.

Shauna’s story looks to be even more complex and wickedly funny this season, with the cover-up of Adam’s murder being the going concern for the foreseeable future. A subtle but notable change in this first episode is that Jeff—one of the most unexpectedly endearing characters on the show—graduates from side character to protagonist. We see things from his perspective for the first time, like when he finds odd catharsis in jamming out to Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” in the car. Warren Kole and Melanie Lynskey have really found their groove with one another, and the looming specter of Adam will no doubt alter the onscreen couple’s dynamic in fascinating ways. And now that Callie is onto her parents’ schemes, the drama is about to get real thick.

‘96 Shauna is going through a different kind of drama altogether. She’s having heart to hearts with her dead bestie on the daily, and the episode ends with her committing the show’s first act of cannibalism (chronologically). The C-word has been looming large for the entire series thus far, but it’s still no less shocking to see, especially considering who’s eating who.