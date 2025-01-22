XO, Kitty Season 2’s To All The Boys Cameos Explained: How Does Noah Centineo Return?

Peter shows up in episode 6 of season 2, just when Kitty seems to need him the most. His college lacrosse team has come to Korea to play, and he luckily has enough free time to visit with Kitty and give her some much-needed advice. He also gives her a stack of letters that Lara Jean found back home between their mother Eve and her cousin Simon. It’s an important clue that leads Kitty back down the path of reconciliation between her grandmother and great-aunt.

According to Noah Centineo, Peter’s return this season was all thanks to some serendipitous timing. He was already in Seoul filming season 2 of The Recruit when he got a call from XO, Kitty producer Matt Kaplan to see if he would be interested in coming back as Peter for a quick cameo. To which his response was “absolutely.” Though he also said that coming back to this role five years later was “scary, to be completely honest.” He continues, “You reopen something that I did five years ago. It was very, very special, and you want to do it justice. You don’t want to let anyone down.”

And he definitely did not let us down. Not only do we learn some important information about Kitty’s family thanks to Peter’s appearance, we also learn that he and Lara Jean are still going strong as a couple all these years later. And if that isn’t a great reminder that these two are the epitome of “couple goals,” I don’t know what is.

When Does Kitty’s Sister Margot Appear in XO, Kitty?

In the To All the Boys world, Kitty and Lara Jean’s older sister Margot has been living abroad for the last several years, going to school and eventually working in Scotland. We don’t see her much in the movies aside from a few brief visits and FaceTime calls with the family, so her appearance this season, a season all about family and reconnection, is really important.

Margot appears in episode 8, the season 2 finale, visiting Seoul and helping Kitty reunite their extended family. Kitty has been trying all season to connect with her great-aunt and cousin without much success. After Peter gives her the letters between Simon and Eve, she learns that she and the rest of the family, including her grandmother, were supposed to visit Korea and reconcile their family’s past disagreements when she was a child, but that the trip never happened because of her mom’s death. With the help of Margot, the two sisters are able to help their grandmother reconnect with her sister after all this time. It’s a really touching moment that reminds us that this series may be a rom-com about finding true love, but that love and connection from family is also an important part of our lives.