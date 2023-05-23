XO, Kitty Cast: Which Two Stars Are Related?

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Anna Cathcart is probably best known for her role as now 16-year-old Kitty Song Covey. The Canadian actress even told Teen Vogue that she grew up with the character and that “[We’re] learning through each other, which is really cool.” While when we catch up with Kitty in the spinoff, she lives with her dad and stepmom in Portland and is about to surprise her long-distance boyfriend Dae by attending the same school as him, Cathcart has just finished her freshman year of college studying sociology and creative writing.

Apart from her roles in the To All the Boys films and now her own spinoff, 19-year-old Cathcart has been the voice of Lop in Star Wars: Visions and was the lead actress in Zoe Valentine. She also starred in the PBS Kids series Odd Squad, ABC’s Once Upon a Time and hit Disney films Descendants 2 and 3.

Minyeong Choi as Dae Heon

Previously portrayed by Hoyoung Jeon in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Minyeong Choi took over the role of Kitty’s boyfriend Dae in the spinoff. A musical theater fan, 20-year-old Choi got his start as a child actor in stage musicals before taking to the small screen. His recent credit before XO, Kitty was in Twenty-Five Twenty-One as Baek Yi-jin’s younger brother Yi-hyun but K-drama fans will also recognise the South Korean actor from W: Two Worlds Apart, Do Bong-soon, Strong Woman Chicago Typewriter, Mr. Sunshine, and Itaewon Class.

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Gia Kim plays XO, Kitty’s “It” girl and daughter of the principal Gia Kim, the confident and chic Yuri. XO, Kitty is theater graduate Kim’s first major role even though she has previously appeared in stage productions in Beijing, Seoul, and Los Angeles. She landed the role of Yuri through an open casting call and revealed to Netflix’s TUDUM that she started crying when she landed the call: “I didn’t care if people were watching — I will never forget that moment. After that, I texted my mum to call me when she [woke] up (she was on Korea time). Then I went back to work like nothing had happened.”

The most shocking fact about Kim is that she is the sister of Sang Heon Lee who plays XO, Kitty’s “It” boy Min Ho. Minyeong Choi revealed to Teen Vogue that Lee and Kim being siblings was a secret even to the cast until Lee asked for his sister to be added to their group chat. “We had a group chat, and then Sang Heon said, ‘Oh, is it okay if my sister joins too?’ And then I was like, ‘What?’ Of course, I want to meet my cast’s family too, but not on the first day and not in our first meeting. I was writing something, and Sang Heon was like, ‘Oh, actually, she’s playing Yuri.’ And then I was like, ‘What?!”

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Sang Heon Lee plays confident and somewhat entitled Min Ho. Lee, born in Korea but raised in Hong Kong, is a relative newcomer to the industry, much like his sister [Gia] Kim. He studied performing arts at the University of Northampton in the UK before making his acting debut in XO Kitty. New fans of Lee won’t have to wait long to see him in his next role though as he stars in the film adaptation of video game Gran Turismo alongside David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, which comes out later this summer.