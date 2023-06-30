Celebrating TV’s Chaotic Bisexual Characters

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – Harley Quinn

Between hooking up for the first time while Ivy (Lake Bell) was engaged to Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and turning Gotham into a giant orgy on their first Valentine’s Day together, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy’s relationship in Harley Quinn is the definition of chaotic, but it also shows that chaos doesn’t have to be unhealthy. Even though they often find themselves in strange predicaments and don’t always agree on how to approach situations, they find ways to communicate with each other and come out of conflict stronger than ever.

Kitty Song Covey – XO, Kitty

Like The Owl House, XO, Kitty is a show that I wish I could have watched as a confused bi youth. Kitty (Anna Cathcart) leaves her life in the U.S. behind to attend the Korean boarding school her mother went to so that she can hopefully learn more about what her mom was like before she died and so that she can surprise her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-Young). The thing is, when she arrives, she discovers that Dae is in a fake relationship with Yuri (Gia Kim), the daughter of a hotel mogul who is desperately trying to hide her queerness from her parents.

But even though this relationship drama absolutely qualifies Kitty as chaotic, it isn’t the reason she’s on this list. During her time in Korea, Kitty discovers that she has feelings for Yuri – the first time she’s had feelings for another girl. Kitty panics when she realizes she might be queer, not because she believes there’s something wrong with it, but because these feelings are new and overwhelming. She hasn’t explicitly labeled her sexuality as bi yet, and it’s okay if she doesn’t. Being able to watch a teen character go through an emotional journey that took me years to process and be able to express to others is such an important step in the right direction for bi and queer representation. Kitty’s queerness is never treated as something to be ashamed of, instead it’s treated as just a normal part of growing up. Hopefully her journey helps other queer youth trust in their feelings and embrace their true selves early on without spending years of their adult lives confused and alone.

Beckett Mariner – Star Trek: Lower Decks

Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is one of my favorite Star Trek characters, period. She struggles with the expectations of her successful parents, often bending Starfleet rules and regulations to both help others and have a good time. She sometimes acts aloof when it comes to her close relationships, but like with her parents, it’s because she’s scared that people won’t accept her for who she is, chaos and all. Beckett is one of the smartest and most loyal members of the Lower Decks crew, and like everything else about her, her bisexuality is just a part of who she is. I know there are arguments to be made about pop-culture juggernauts trying to get away with the bare minimum of queer representation (like the brief kiss in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker), but to me, this isn’t that. There’s something to be said for queer characters being able to just exist without a big deal being made about their queerness.

Sarah Lance – Arrowverse

As someone who grew up on superhero shows and movies, watching the Arrowverse canonize and embrace Sarah Lance’s (Caity Lotz) bisexuality meant the world to me, even before I was able to fully embrace that identity for myself. Sarah isn’t perfect by any means – she became the Canary because she decided to hook up with Oliver (Stephen Amell), who was her sister’s boyfriend at the time, on the Queen’s Gambit and had to join the League of Assassins to survive the shipwreck – but she’s done a lot to become a better person and the hero/leader that the Legends deserve. While there are some parts of Sarah’s story that could have been handled better, she proves that chaotic bisexuals can be badass, heroic, and legendary.

Loki – Loki

Last, but certainly not least is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved trickster. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has long been one of the most chaotic characters in the MCU, but it wasn’t until the first season of Loki that his bisexuality was finally canonized. Not only was it revealed in the show that Loki has been involved both with “would-be-princesses” and “princes,” but in perhaps the most chaotic move of all, Loki develops feelings for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who is a Loki variant from another timeline. Because nothing quite screams chaotic bisexual like being so awkward with romantic relationships that the first person you truly fall for is a version of yourself.