XO, Kitty Ending Explained

Does Kitty Get Expelled from KISS?

Sadly, yes, Kitty does get expelled from the Korean boarding school. Kitty gets caught sleeping in the boy’s dorms after a teacher catches her going to check if she passed her finals on the boy’s notice board. After consulting with the faculty about what Kitty’s punishment should be, Principal Lim (Yunjin Kim) tells Kitty that by staying in the boy’s dorms, she’s broken the terms of her scholarship, and, therefore, they have come to the conclusion to permanently expel her from KISS.

But the show gives us hope that Kitty may return for another semester. After Kitty sees Yuri (Gia Kim) in the airport, Yuri calls her mom, who happens to be Principal Lim and pleads with her to rethink expelling Kitty. Unfortunately, we never get to hear the exact reasons why Yuri wants Kitty back at KISS, whether it’s purely friendship reasons or if, like Kitty, Yuri also feels some romantic tensions brewing in their relationship. Whichever it is, the phone call implies that if the show is given a season two it’s almost certain that Kitty will be let back into the school.

Who Does Kitty End Up With?

It’s safe to say that Kitty is not short of romantic options, as she navigates her feelings for Dae, Yuri, and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). By the end of the season, Kitty chooses to follow her heart and sets about figuring out what that means by deciding not to be with anyone.

Kitty and Dae break up at the end of the season after Kitty tells Dae that she likes Yuri, and he reacts so badly that they don’t end up speaking until after she gets expelled and is at the airport to catch her flight back home. In typical romantic comedy fashion, the airport seems the place to figure out your love life as Dae uses the setting to confess that he still wants to be with Kitty. However, Kitty realizes she still has strong feelings for Yuri, so she breaks up with Dae. There is still potential for their relationship as they share one last kiss, but it’s evident that Dae is one of the show’s weaker romantic options for Kitty by the end of the season.

Kitty also bumps into Yuri, who she’s tried to tell her feelings to multiple times before the finale, but the timing never works out as they are constantly interrupted. This also stands for when Kitty bumps into Yuri at the airport, and just as she’s trying to tell Yuri how she feels, Juliana (Regan Aliyah), Yuri’s love interest that she has been forced to keep hidden for much of the season, arrives, making Kitty decide to leave quietly and board her plane back to Portland.

The strongest romantic option by the end of the season is between Kitty and Min Ho, where the enemies-to-lover trope is strong. Min Ho starts the season instantly disliking Kitty, but as they spend more time together, Min Ho starts to develop feelings that he tries to suppress by dating Madison, which doesn’t work out because of his feelings and because she doesn’t want a relationship. In the final scene of XO, Kitty, we see Kitty and Min Ho sit next to each other on the plane, where Kitty tells him that she and Dae are no longer together. Being a romantic comedy, the show capitalises on the tension that has been brewing between these two all season as Min Ho takes the opportunity to tell Kitty he’s in love with her, leaving her stunned silent in her seat as the closing credits come in.