Firefly Lane Season 2 Ending Explained

Kate concludes by giving her permission to be happy.

Do Tully and Danny End Up Together?

Tully throws herself fully into everything happening with Kate, too scared to allow herself to be happy with a relationship during such a grim time. But after receiving her best friend’s permission, she finally does see him again. The problem is, Danny (Ignacio Serricchio) has decided to move to New York for a new work opportunity. He’s been trying to call and tell her, but she hasn’t answered him for weeks.

For a moment, it seems like that’s it for them, but Tully isn’t ready to lose him. This is the push she needs to fight for him, asking him to stay and saying she wants more. Danny doesn’t hesitate, walking over and kissing her as a yes. He’s going to stay for her.

What Happens to Kate?

As we found out in episode 14, Kate’s cancer has come back and by the finale, she’s in the hospital after having a seizure. Tully and Danny rush there only for Johnny (Ben Lawson) to reveal that the cancer has spread to her brain, which means this disqualifies her from the study that she was accepted for and it could be a matter of weeks now. Tully refuses to give up, not able to face reality, but Kate tells her that all she wants at this point is to go home and spend time with her loved ones. Tully tearfully agrees and that’s exactly what they do.

In a beautiful moment, Kate’s mother tells her daughter that she has surpassed her full potential, calling her better in every way and reassuring her how proud she is. That same night, Kate finishes her book and tells her husband that it’s the story of her life, which she wrote for their daughter (Yael Yurman). It’s filled with all the monumental moments that made up the series, called, “Firefly Lane.” It’s truly the perfect way to relive and reflect on her life.

After Johnny brings her downstairs, she asks him if he’s washed Marah’s witch suit, which is something that flashbacks have shown their daughter wore in 1997, never wanting to take it off as a child. It’s a reminder for audiences and the characters of what is only a matter of time. Tully then comes back over to make dinner, telling her best friend all the details of what happened with Danny like she asked. However, when she goes to refill her tea, we see Kate pass away peacefully.