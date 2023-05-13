Best Shows To Watch If You Enjoyed Queen Cleopatra on Netflix

If you enjoyed Netflix’s docudrama Queen Cleopatra, you might be in the mood for a fully fictionalised dramatization of Cleopatra’s story, or for something else set around the same time period and following some of the same people. If so, we have got you covered!

We’ve given each of these series an “accuracy rating” to indicate how near or far they are to reality, but these should be taken with a bit of a pinch of salt, as a general guideline only. Real life ancient history’s relationship to TV and film versions of it is pretty much the same as the relationship between George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood and the TV adaptation House of the Dragon. Fire and Blood is a pretend history, and it provides several different versions of events from different sources, with little to no indication which one is the “truth.” The TV adaptation has to choose one of the available options, or make up something else that fills in the blanks.

Just about all of ancient history is like that. And TV and film versions do exactly the same thing as House of the Dragon – they choose their favourite version of events, or they make up something that more or less fits in between the established story, and that’s what goes on screen. You could watch two completely different versions of the same story and they could be just as “accurate” as each other, because they’ve picked two different sources for their version of events. So “accuracy” is a bit of a loose term in any show or film about ancient history, including all those listed below.

Rome

A co-production by the BBC and HBO, Rome is one of the best screen versions of the titular ancient city around. Blending the traditional story of the power struggle in the Senate with the misadventures of two of Caesar’s soldiers, it is just the right degree of gritty and simultaneously campy resulting in a fantastically entertaining whizz through the collapse of the Roman Republic.