X-Men ’97 Producer Promises High Stakes for Season 2
Things are going to get worse for the X-Men and better for us in X-Men '97 season 2.
Life is never easy for the X-Men. After all, Marvel‘s Merry Mutants fight to protect a world that fears and hates them. Their’s is a dangerous job, as we saw in season 1of X-Men ’97 and as we’ll see again in season 2.
“It is the same stakes as season 1,” Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum told EW. “I wouldn’t characterize it as a lot of characters die! It’s not Marvel Zombies, but like many great anime shows, like X-Men ’97 season 1, mortality’s on the table and some of these characters want to do what’s right at any cost.”
Indeed, that desire came at a great cost for the heroes in X-Men ’97‘s first season. That season saw the destruction of the entire island of Genosha, which had become a paradise for mutants worldwide. Worse yet, it cost Gambit and Rogue their lives to destroy the Omega Sentinel that attacked Genosha.
Or did it? As anyone who has read an X-Men comic book knows, heaven has a revolving door for mutants. So common are resurrections in the X-Men universe that they became an accepted practice in the recent Krakoa storyline by Jonathan Hickman, a major influence on X-Men ’97‘s first season. In fact, we already know that Gambit is returning in some form for season 2, apparently resurrected as Apocalypse’s henchman Death.
“That tease certainly matters,” Winderbaum says of the Death foreshadowing; “Apocalypse is a big part of season 2.”
For the uninitiated, Apocalypse is considered the first mutant. Abandoned by his family in ancient Egypt because of his blue lips and skin, the man called En Sabah Nur develops a survival of the fittest ethos. He becomes more devoted to that worldview after gaining access to Celestial technology, developing the suit he would wear as the villain Apocalypse.
At the end of X-Men ’97‘s first season, the X-Men were scattered across time, with some encountering En Sabah Nur in Ancient Egypt while others battle with him in the far future.
That’s a lot to cover in one season, but Winderbaum points out that the end isn’t yet in sight for X-Men ’97. “It’s a different time at Disney+,” he told EW, contrasting the current model to the format used when WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first brought the MCU to streaming television. Where those shows were designed as one-offs, current shows will work more like traditional television, continuing for as long as audiences show interest. “X-Men ’97, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, they’ll come out annually for a number of years,” he points out.
Given how hard their lives are, the promise of more seasons is bad news for the mutants. But given how good X-Men ’97 has been, it’s great news for us viewers.
X-Men ’97 season 2 streams on Disney+ in 2026.