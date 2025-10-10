X-Men ’97 Producer Promises High Stakes for Season 2

Life is never easy for the X-Men. After all, Marvel‘s Merry Mutants fight to protect a world that fears and hates them. Their’s is a dangerous job, as we saw in season 1of X-Men ’97 and as we’ll see again in season 2.

“It is the same stakes as season 1,” Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum told EW. “I wouldn’t characterize it as a lot of characters die! It’s not Marvel Zombies, but like many great anime shows, like X-Men ’97 season 1, mortality’s on the table and some of these characters want to do what’s right at any cost.”

Indeed, that desire came at a great cost for the heroes in X-Men ’97‘s first season. That season saw the destruction of the entire island of Genosha, which had become a paradise for mutants worldwide. Worse yet, it cost Gambit and Rogue their lives to destroy the Omega Sentinel that attacked Genosha.

Or did it? As anyone who has read an X-Men comic book knows, heaven has a revolving door for mutants. So common are resurrections in the X-Men universe that they became an accepted practice in the recent Krakoa storyline by Jonathan Hickman, a major influence on X-Men ’97‘s first season. In fact, we already know that Gambit is returning in some form for season 2, apparently resurrected as Apocalypse’s henchman Death.