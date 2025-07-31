2000’s X-Men and the Lost Gravitas of Xavier and Magneto

Shortly into the movie, we find Dr. Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) delivering a speech on mutant rights to Congress. Xavier sits in the audience, listening to his student with pride and concern, as does Magneto, waiting for the bigoted Senator Kelly (Bruce Davison) to confirm his fears. When Kelly’s rhetoric reveals the worst of humanity, Magneto walks out, and Xavier follows behind.

What follows is a thrilling contest, as McKellen and Stewart play up the admiration and antagonism between the two men. “Don’t give up on them,” Xavier pleads. When Erik suggests a comparison between Kelly’s statements and Nazi ideology, Xavier emphasizes progress. “That was a long time ago. Mankind has evolved.”

“Yes, into us,” Erik counters with relish. He continues to taunt Xavier, adding ever so carefully a hint of menace to every smile and bit of bravado. ” On the page, the exchange doesn’t feel that different from anything one would find in a random comic issue. But when delivered by Xavier and McKellen, the exchange doesn’t just feel super-heroic. It feels real.

Classical and Super

By the time they met as Xavier and Magneto, Stewart and McKellen had decades of experience delivering bold dialogue on the stage, as both served tenures as members of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Furthermore both had experience in genre productions, with McKellen appearing as a bumbling scientist in The Shadow and Stewart serving as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

That experience gave them not only the chops to embody larger-than-life characters but also stripped them of the self-consciousness that can sometimes creep in when working with silly material. Between that experience and the two actors’ respect for one another, Stewart and McKellen could infuse Xavier and Magneto with a humanity that other performers, then and now, might otherwise ignore.

McKellen’s on familiar ground during most of Erik’s hallway conversation with Xavier. Erik’s haughtiness isn’t too different from the arrogance of classical villains like Iago or Richard III, even if the scale of his machinations go much further than any baddie crafted by the Bard. Thus McKellen finds different notes to play simultaneously throughout the conversation, including hints of sadness when he has to tell Xavier to stay out of his way.