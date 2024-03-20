X-Men ’97: What That Jean Grey Cliffhanger Means for the Show

The Unhappy Tale of Madelyne Pryor

The ’90s X-Men cartoon series won fans by directly adapting storylines from the Marvel Comics, translating the strange and soapy tales written by Chris Claremont to a Saturday morning format. So it should be no surprise that the answer to the twin Jean question can be found in the comics.

Two redheads did vie for the love and attention of Scott Summers, but not necessarily at the same time. The second appeared in 1983’s Uncanny X-Men #168, written by Claremont, penciled by Paul Smith, inked by Bob Wiacek, colored by Glynis Wein, and lettered by Tom Orzechowski. After the death of Jean Grey during the Dark Phoenix Saga, Scott Summers left the team and moved back to his native Alaska. There, he met a pretty redheaded pilot named Madelyne Pryor.

Despite some initial misgivings about falling for someone who looked so much like his lost love, Scott and Maddie made it work. They got married, had a son (who went without a name in the comics for a really long time), and lived happily ever after. At least, that was Claremont’s plan. In a radical break from the standards of American superhero comics, Claremont intended for the X-Men characters to mature and change. If he had his way, Cyclops would retire from superheroing and Jean Grey would stay dead.

But Claremont did not have his way, so when Marvel’s notorious editor-in-chief Jim Shooter wanted a new X-book with the five original X-Men back, Cyke came out of retirement and Jean came back from the grave. And lest one think that X-Factor writer Bob Layton would take advantage of the soapy drama of Cyclops fighting alongside his ex-girlfriend, who happens to look a lot like his current wife, think again. As soon as Cyclops learned from Iceman that Jean was alive in 1986’s X-Factor #1, literally the very second he heard the news on the phone, he dumped his wife and son and went to join her.

To this day, X-Men fans agree with Claremont that Cyclops has not recovered from that act of character assassination, one as deadly as Ant-Man Hank Pym slapping the Wasp or Green Lantern dating a teenager. However, Claremont did the best he could with the editorial interference. First, he kept Maddie around as a side character in Uncanny X-Men, devoting page attention to the complexity of Maddie’s feelings.

Well, mostly, Claremont also reveals that Pryor looks so much like Jean Grey because she is Jean Grey, more or less. She’s a clone of the villain Mr. Sinister, an evil geneticist with an interest in controlling the Summers line. Moreover, the displaced Jean gets tempted by a demon called N’astirh, who promises to give her power to protect her son, finally named Nathan.