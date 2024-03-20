X-Men ’97: Yes, You’ve Seen Nathan Summers Before But Not as a Baby

This X-Men ’97 article contains spoilers.

It’s time to celebrate for the mutant superheroes of X-Men ’97. Sure, Professor X is gone and Magneto is the team’s new leader, but there’s still plenty to be happy about. The Friends of Humanity have been defeated (at least for now), their archnemesis has decided to become a good guy (again, for now), and Cyclops and Jean Grey have welcomed a new addition to the family: their infant son Nathan Summers. It’s an exciting time for the team, even if the two-part premiere ends with a second Jean Grey showing up at their door, while the Jean Grey who’s just given birth watches on in horror. What the hell is all that about? (We explained that here.)

But never mind all that: little Nathan is here, but as hardcore X-Men comics fans already know, this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen a version of Scott and Jean’s son on the show. After all, this is the infant that will one day grow up to become the time-traveling mutant super-soldier from the future known as Cable. Remember him? You should because he appeared in quite a few episodes of the original ’90s animated series.

The mercenary first appeared in the season one episode “Slave Island” in 1993. While tracking a villain named The Leader on Genosha, Cable helped Gambit, Jubilee, Storm, and other mutants escape a slave labor camp where the Master Mold was being constructed. Cable popped up again later that same season in the episode “The Cure,” where he tracked down Dr. Gottfried Adler, the creator of the power-suppressing collars the humans used to enslave mutants on Genosha. At this point, Cable’s true origin was unknown to the X-Men.