15 Worst WrestleMania Matches of All Time

What we got instead was one of the worst (and certainly most baffling) WrestleMania main events ever. The Miz and John Cena dryly traded uninspired moves for about 14 minutes until an admittedly brutal spear spot outside the ring seemingly resulted in a double count-out. What would have been an all-time bad finish somehow got worse when The Rock came out to read a message from the anonymous RAW GM (remember those days?). Ultimately, the match was ordered to continue under No DQ rules.

Whatever chance at redemption this nightmare had was shattered a few moments later when The Rock gave a Rock Bottom to John Cena and practically handed The Miz the surprise win. As many feared, the match was indeed just an elaborate set-up for next year’s Rock vs. John Cena WrestleMania showdown. This whole thing could have been a serviceable segment on one of the many forgettable RAW episodes of that era. Instead, it was a WrestleMania main event.

14. The Kat vs. Terri Runnels (WrestleMania 2000)

For the vast majority of WrestleMania’s history, women wrestlers were given the absolute worst matches to participate in and were then asked to be grateful for the opportunity. It’s a tragically appropriate extension of how WWE often treated the very concept of women’s wrestling. While much of this list could have been filled with examples of those humiliations, this particular match does an admirable job of summarizing that tragic history of hostility and indifference.

Despite somehow being the only singles match at WrestleMania 2000 (a truly bizarre stat), The Kat vs. Terri Runnels showdown wasn’t even for the WWE Women’s Championship. That title was being held by Stephanie McMahon as a prop in Triple H’s storyline. No, this 2:30 minute match was instead billed as a “Catfight” and came with all the man-stealing, hair-pulling, and clothes-ripping shenanigans WWE typically wanted you to associate with women’s wrestling around that time.

On a show where WWE tried their hardest to get everyone on the card (much to the detriment of the event), these were the only two women to appear on the PPV as anything other than managers/valets. Remarkably, it’s still not the absolute low point for women’s wrestling at WrestleMania.

13. The Bushwhackers Vs. The Fabulous Rougeaus (WrestleMania V)

There is a degree to which this match represents many of the forgettable and boring matches that plagued those early WrestleMania cards. However, there is just enough that’s “special” about this match to make it stand out.