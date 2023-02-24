Will We Ever See Party Down’s “Are We Having Fun Yet” Commercial?

The most iconic moment in Starz‘ beloved cult comedy Party Down never actually happened. But with the long-awaited arrival of Party Down season 3 on Friday, Feb. 24, it just might. Allow us to explain.

In Party Down‘s 2009 pilot, it finally became clear to struggling actor Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) that fame and fortune probably just wasn’t in the cards for him. So Henry resigned himself to a life of “slinging ‘doeuvres” with the rest of the Party Down crew, themselves all failed entertainers as well.

Unlike his Party Down peers, however, Henry did enjoy one fleeting moment of success. It came in the form of a beer commercial that went viral for Henry’s enthusiastic delivery of the line “Are we having fun yet?” The fabled “Are we having fun yet” commercial is referenced in Party Down‘s very first episode when a reveler at the Willow Canyon Homeowners Annual Party recognizes Henry from his 15 minutes of fame.

Throughout the rest of the show’s two seasons (before it would be renewed for a third season 12 years later, of course) Henry would be clocked as the “Are we having fun yet?” guy several more times. In “Taylor Stiltskin Sweet Sixteen,” film producer Leonard Stiltskin (J.K. Simmons) encourages Henry to do the line for his 16-year-old daughter to humiliating results. In “Celebrate Ricky Sargulesh,” one of Ricky Sargulesh’s vaguely Eastern European associates gets Henry out of a jam by remembering the commercial.