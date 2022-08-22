Will The Sandman Season 2 Happen on Netflix?

This post contains spoilers for Netflix’s The Sandman season one DC’s The Sandman Comics

The current state of DC Comics live-action adaptations may be up in the air, but there has been one bright spot in recent weeks. After more than a decade of false starts and development failures, Neil Gaiman‘s great Vertigo comic The Sandman has come to television screens. Even more surprising, it’s really good. Even as the show changes some details from the comics, downplaying its larger DC Universe connections, it still retains all of the beauty and horror that made the original series an enduring classic.

Best of all, the show has turned out to be a hit, both in terms of viewership and word-of-mouth buzz. So popular was the first season that Netflix dropped a surprise bonus episode, adapting two of the best stand-alone stories, “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” And with more than 50 more issues of original comics to draw from, to say nothing of the various spin-offs, The Sandman seems poised for a successful second season.

Unfortunately, destiny may have other plans. When a Twitter user reached out to Gaiman to express praise for the series and his confusion about the show’s foggy future, the author responded with an answer. The Sandman may not get a second season because it is “a really expensive show,” he Tweeted. So even though the series has been a hit thus far, Gaiman revealed that “we have to perform incredibly well” to be given enough money for a season two.