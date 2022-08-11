Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Which Deck Do They Keep the Whales On? & More Enterprise Design Secrets

The Enterprise’s Space Battle in Discovery Had Lasting Consequences

One thing that makes the OG Enterprise different from its successors and predecessor is that in almost every other Star Trek series we meet the hero ship either as, or not long after, it graciously glides out of dry dock for the first time. When Kirk helmed the Enterprise it already had a long history behind it, and even Pike commands a ship that feels like it has as many adventures behind it as ahead.

Lee speaks fondly of “the scorch” – the oldest bit of plating on the Enterprise’s hull which the Ensigns dare each other spacewalk out to.

But even its recent history has had a lasting effect on the ship. “The last time the Enterprise was seen in Discovery, it was being towed away to space dock after the entire front portion of the saucer had been blown off and the ship was unusable,” Lee points out. “It gave me a chance to explore the concept that they had to rebuild the front of the saucer, and bring new technology into that.”

Lee introduced new windows that go right around the front part of the saucer section, with blast shields that will close up in the event of combat. From the inside, this gives the Enterprise an expansive, and dramatic-looking Mess Hall set.

This Enterprise’s Influences Go Back to the Age of Sail

While obviously, the original series’ Enterprise was a huge influence on the Strange New Worlds incarnation, Star Trek’s ships have always drawn from the real world for inspiration. The original 60s sets were evocative of modern battleships. The Next Generation’s Enterprise, meanwhile felt more like a flying conference centre (which was appropriate, given how many peace talks took place there).

For his take on the Enterprise, Lee went much further back. “Funnily enough, I don’t talk about this very much, but one of the things that is a constant inspiration for me is the wooden battleship HMS Victory, the most superb fighting vessel created of its time,” Lee said. “It had an enormous crew and hundreds of guns, and everything in that ship, nothing was wasted, nothing was there that didn’t have a purpose.”