What Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra Gets Right and Wrong About the Real History

Nonetheless, the dominant culture remained Greek. The language spoken by the Ptolemys’ government officials was Greek, and while native Egyptians were expected to learn Greek if they wished to participate in this society, many of the Greek-descended Egyptians never bothered learning the nation’s native language. Cleopatra, however, did learn Egyptian, which according to legend made her the first Ptolemy to bother doing so. She also could speak Troglodytae (an ancient language from the African interior of modern day Ethiopia) and several other dialects. It was a tribute to her interest in the people she ruled, as well as a useful tool against her enemies. Whereas other Macedonian-descended Egyptians (like her younger brother/enemy/first husband) spoke to their armies through interpreters, Cleopatra could command them herself, and by way of a presence that was repeatedly described as charismatic and persuasive.

As for the actual hue of Cleopatra’s skin complexion, it is something that cannot be said with absolute certainty. Few statues of the final Ptolemy pharaoh have survived to the modern era, although Roman busts and frescos from the first century depict Cleopatra as a redhead with fair skin. These are likely informed by her visits to Rome in 46 and 44 B.C. You can view one below. Meanwhile the only likeness she probably personally approved of that survives today is from various ancient Egyptian coins that match general descriptions of the Ptolemy line, including a prominent nose and raised brow.

Marble head of Cleopatra VII. Roman Civilization, 50-30 BC. Photo credit: DeAgostini / Getty Images

French art historian André Malraux once remarked in the 20th century that “Nefertiti was a face without a queen,” referring to a 3300-year-old bust of that Egyptian queen which has survived to the modern era, while “Cleopatra was a queen without a face.” With that said, other members of the Ptolemy family, including her father, were often remarked to have a “honey skin” complexion by their contemporaries. It’s unlikely that her skin tone would be remarkably different as her family was so inter-married. Also because of the general ambivalence by previous generations of Ptolemys toward full-blooded Egyptians, it’s doubtful such mistresses or liaisons were taken into the palace.

Still, “honey” could confirm that Cleopatra and her family reflected the small Persian heritage in their gene pool due to Ptolemy V marrying a half-Persian noblewoman about 120 years before Cleopatra’s birth. We simply cannot know for sure.

Of course the whole obsession over Cleopatra’s appearance—usually as a sex symbol and now as a figure defined by her skin color—is ironic since the Egyptian queen was never glorified by male contemporaries for her beauty or physicality. Rather it was her intellect and blinding charisma that left an impression. The legend of Cleopatra seducing Caesar on the first night they met, with the exiled Egyptian princess sneaking into her old palace and having her body presented before the Roman general from a rolled up carpet, is undoubtedly romanticized. However, she did sneak into that palace in what was probably a rolled up leather sack, and she was presented to Caesar that night, albeit not necessarily straight from the sack. And before the year ended, she was pregnant with the Roman dictator’s child.

Her gift for persuasion must have been strong, too, since Caesar wound up fighting Cleopatra’s war against her younger brother/husband, helped depose him, and put Cleopatra on an uncontested throne without demanding Egypt be annexed into Rome’s territory in return. Caesar then also dallied in Egypt for months, going on a Nile tour with the then-quite pregnant Egyptian queen (a fact Roman historians attempted to obscure for centuries).