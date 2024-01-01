Netflix New Releases: January 2024

A brand new year means a fresh month of content on the world's biggest streaming service!

By Kirsten Howard
Bitconned
Photo: Netflix

It’s a quiet month on Netflix in January, but the streamer still has some good stuff lined up for the new year, including an interesting documentary about the Centra Tech cryptocurrency scam. Bitconned arrives on the first of the month alongside Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, which sees an ex-soldier called Maya witness her husband’s murder on a nanny cam. The crime then leads her down a deadly path where she uncovers a deadly conspiracy.

Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy will also debut his first film as writer and director with Good Grief on Netflix this month. The movie follows Levy’s character Marc as he does some soul-searching after the death of his husband.

Kevin Hart has a new movie called Lift hitting the platform this month, too. He plays the leader of a heist crew looking to rob $500 million in gold from a passenger plane while it’s in the air. January also sees the return of Queer Eye for its eighth season – sadly Bobby’s last, now that he’s decided to move on from the show. The final installment of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe series will also drop on the 25th.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.

New on Netflix: January 2024

January 1

  • Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Annabelle
  • Annie (1982)
  • Antz
  • Aquaman
  • Beethoven
  • Bruce Almighty
  • The Croods
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • The First Purge
  • Gravity
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • It’s Complicated
  • Jackie Brown
  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Little Fockers
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
  • ONE PIECE: Marineford
  • Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • School of Rock
  • Survivor: Season 33
  • Survivor: Season 7
  • This Is 40
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead
  • Training Day
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

January 4

  • Boy Swallows Universe (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Society of the Snow (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

January 5

  • Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM
  • Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

  • The Florida Project

January 8

  • This is Us Seasons 1-6

January 10

  • Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11

  • Champion (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 12

  • Lift — NETFLIX FILM
  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES

January 15

  • CoComelon: Season 9
  • Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
  • maboroshi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

January 16

  • Cats (2019)

January 17

  • End of the Line (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Freaks

January 18

  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 19

  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mi soledad tiene alas (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sixty Minutes (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

January 20

  • Captivating the King (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Real World: Season 16

January 22

  • Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 23

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Train to Busan

January 24

  • Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • American Girl: Corinne Tan
  • Queer Eye: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 25

  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
  • Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Masters of the Universe: Revolution — NETFLIX SERIES

January 26

  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

January 27

  • Doctor Slump (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

January 28

  • Love is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

January 29

  • Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN) — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 30

  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 31

  • Alexander the Great (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Baby Bandito (CL) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • WIL (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving Netflix: January 2024

January 5

  • BlacKkKlansman 
  • Get Out 
  • Love Island USA: Season 2
  • Ma

January 12

  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over 

January 14

  • The Doll
  • The Doll 2
  • Uncharted

January 19

  • The Real World: Season 28

January 22

  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer

January 24

  • Begin Again

January 31

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • Baby Mama
  • The Bling Ring
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • La La Land
  • Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng
