Who’s the New Girl in the Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer?

Bridgerton season three is almost upon us (part one lands on Netflix on May 16) and the first full trailer has arrived to prove it.

Sensibly skipping book three in Julia Quinn’s frothy Regency-set series and getting straight to the Penelope and Colin of the matter, the third season is all about Pen’s search for a husband. Desperate to break out of the Featherington home and frustrated by her failure to attract attention from the ton, Penelope enlists the services of childhood pal Colin Bridgerton. With Colin’s tuition, a suitable beau can’t be far away. In fact, one might just be very close indeed…

Before we come to all the blue-eyes-bandaged-hand stuff though, some viewers have a question. Who, in the name of the gloriously bewigged Queen Charlotte, is the new face being presented at court by Lady Violet Bridgerton at 0:16?

That right there is Francesca Bridgerton, the sixth sibling in the show’s titular family. Francesca is a year younger than her sister Eloise (Penelope’s best friend until their season two bust-up), and older than her siblings Gregory and Hyacinth.