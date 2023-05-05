Queen Charlotte Is An Origin Story For Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury

While turning the Bridgerton clock back to the 18th century to tell the young queen’s story, Rhimes used the opportunity to also give fans Lady Danbury before she was even styled as such. Where did this impressive woman come from? Who was her idiot husband? Why did she never remarry? And how did she – a woman of colour – come to occupy such a pivotal position in the diverse but predominantly white social elite?

Lady Danbury is Bridgerton

That last question is one glossed over in Bridgerton, but tackled, if not head-on, then with determined euphemistic reference to “our side”, “their side” and “the great experiment” in Queen Charlotte. It turns out that Lady Danbury’s origin story is Bridgerton’s origin story. Her fight to retain her family title after her husband’s death is what cemented the ton’s racial diversity and created the integrated society of the main series. She – and Queen Charlotte – were the first.

As the first, the young Agatha Danbury (as played by Arsema Thomas) was subjected to racism from a section of society including the Queen’s attendee Lady Ledger – mother to young Violet, who would grow up to be Lady Bridgerton, co-founder of the sprawling family whose romantic disasters and triumphs form the basis of these stories –, courtier Lord Bute, and the Dowager Princess Augusta – mother to King George III.

In Queen Charlotte, we see Agatha use her wiles to outmanoeuvre racist objections to her family’s social progress, making a sage and mutually beneficial alliance with Queen Charlotte that forced the hand of the ton. When the Princess dithered over Agatha’s request to host the first ball of the season, she sent out the invitations anyway, and when those invitations were turned down by, she secured the King and Queen as her ball’s headline act – making it an event even the dolts of the elite couldn’t refuse.

A Dutiful Marriage and a Secret Love

Not everybody in Queen Charlotte’s white establishment objected to “the great experiment.” The prequel introduces Lord Ledger, Violet’s kind and fair-minded father, and the man who would provide Lady Danbury with a formative experience. Unlike his racist wife, Lord Ledger sought out Lady Danbury’s friendship, recognising her as in need of allies, and entirely unappreciated by her husband.

Before Lord Danbury’s sudden death mid-copulation (a pleasureless act that he forced on Lady Agatha as his whims dictated), Cyril Nri’s character was seen to be a dull-brained misogynist with no idea that his wife was considerably sharper than him, or that she had masterminded all of his social triumphs. Lord Danbury was more than twice Agatha’s age, and used her solely as a receptacle for his enormous babies, and his own sport.