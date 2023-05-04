Bridgerton: The Real History of Queen Charlotte, and King George III’s Illness

The Dowager Princess Augusta and Lord Bute were prominent figures in the early days of King George III’s reign. However, The conversational references to wars and taxation line up with the Seven Years’ War against the French during this time period and the beginnings of the American Revolution. The concern about King George III and Queen Charlotte having heirs as quickly as possible is also out of history. This is why their marriage was arranged in the first place.

Since Bridgerton has fully embraced the theories that Queen Charlotte has possible African ancestry, Queen Charlotte takes time to clarify the Bridgerton season 1 reference to Charlotte and George’s marriage unifying the white members of the Ton and the BIPOC elites. Events such as Lord Danbury mentioning that he was initially denied entrance to the gentleman’s club reveal that equity and inclusion were not an overnight process. White Ton members in particular had to make changes in their mindset and actions. These developments not only explain to viewers the way the world of Bridgerton works but also justify current and future culturally conscious and racebent character casting.

The Danbury family and their title are entirely fictional but there is one grain of truth in their story: the Kpa-Mende Bo is a clan of the Mende people. Queen Charlotte however uses Sierra Leone as the name of the country which was not officially in existence until the UK set up their colony in the region in 1808. An argument can be made that this anachronism is designed to give viewers an easy modern-day reference and another can be made that Bridgerton’s world-building picks and chooses which aspect of the UK’s empire history to highlight based on story expedience.

There is no historical example of a person of color in Lady Danbury’s position defending the right to inherit royal titles in this era, however, we do know Black British people were allowed to inherit goods and property. As other period drama series like Sanditon depict, Black heirs and heiresses who inherited money or property from the Caribbean and other colonies could very well have white relatives legally challenge the wills which declared them heirs.

The uneasiness of the white members of the Ton had with beginning to interact with BIPOC Ton members shares thematic similarities with the end of legal and social segregation in the US and social segregation in the UK but this storyline is also entirely only in the annals of Bridgerton history.

King George’s Illness

Bridgerton fans have already seen King George III in a confused way. Queen Charlotte shows how George suffered from hearing voices in his head even before Charlotte was sent to marry him. Dr. John Monro from the Bethlem Hospital existed in history and so did the institution he represented. Monro advocated cold water baths for patient treatment and other forms of hydrotherapy. The Bethlem Royal Hospital was first founded as a Catholic church priory in 1247 but didn’t evolve into a place specializing in the treatment of the mentally ill until the mid-1400s. After the Reformation, the leadership of the hospital was turned from control by church officials over to control by the City Of London. Management positions were appointed by the Crown and were frequently used to reward wealthy patrons.