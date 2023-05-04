Is Queen Charlotte In The Bridgerton Books?

On the other hand, Quinn has scattered clues about Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton in the novel series but there are some details Rhimes filled in. Violet Bridgerton’s love story with her deceased husband Edmund is woven in throughout the novels, however, it’s not until the novella Violet In Bloom which is a part of The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After collection of epilogues that Quinn turns her attention to describing when Young Violet met Edmund Bridgerton. Queen Charlotte focuses on adding more details by showing Young Violet and her father Lord Ledger before she meets Edmund Bridgerton. Young Violet meeting Lady Danbury as a preteen is also an invention for the miniseries. The novella and the epilogue collection should also be avoided by fans who don’t want future plot hints.

Violet’s evolving feelings towards grieving Edmund is a mix of the epilogue of Book 3: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which features Colin’s story plus other material from The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After collection. The epilogue features Violet’s milestone birthday party which explains the birthday crowns in the miniseries. Readers who are curious about Romancing Mister Bridgerton should be aware that it will likely spoil season 3’s potential plot.

In Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 we see Lady Danbury as one of the most influential members of the Ton and Simon’s godmother. The bulk of information on the Danbury family comes from the novel Book 7: It’s In His Kiss which is about little Hyacinth when she’s 22 and hasn’t found a match yet. Lady Danbury expresses some regret for marrying Lord Danbury when he “hadn’t two thoughts to bang together in his head.” This makes sense with Queen Charlotte portraying Lady Danbury as having very little in common with Lord Danbury during their marriage leading to her finding companionship with Queen Charlotte. There is also some discussion of her children although she describes them in an annoyed fashion. This also explains why her son in Queen Charlotte is more familiar with her nanny than his mother. The reason why Lady Danbury is a factor in It’s In His Kiss is also a spoiler for future seasons so readers beware.

For TV-only fans, reading Shonda Rhimes and Julia Qunn’s upcoming novelization of Queen Charlotte may end up being more helpful to understanding the current Bridgerton canon than Quinn’s earlier novels since the show has revised plot points and added in more BIPOC characters. For fans who need another dose of the Ton before Season 3 and don’t mind finding out future plotlines, reading Quinn’s novels starting will be a good way to pass the time. Bridgerton viewers are extremely lucky that the television adaptation writers can work closely enough with the novel author to write new stories for the world readers love.