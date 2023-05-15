Who Will Win Succession?

Look, nobody is going to ever “win” on Succession.

HBO‘s prestige drama following the uber rich Roy family’s media empire isn’t about winning per se. As we saw in season 4’s riveting “America Decides,” it doesn’t matter who sits on the metaphorical throne as Waystar Royco CEO in the end – they’ll still lose a big chunk of their soul and make the world a worse place in the process.

Still, the horse race among Logan Roy’s children, his executives, his investors, and others along the way makes for some relentlessly compelling television. Even if victory will lead to only ruin, we still want to know who is gonna “win” this damn thing. With that in mind, we decided to turn to you, the reader, to figure out who will wear the Waystar crown when all the dust settles.

Over on Twitter and Instagram, we presented a series of polls that featured 16 Succession characters who could hypothetically succeed Logan Roy by the end of this fourth and final season. The polling was broken down into an NCAA March Madness-style bracket with candidates grouped into four distinct regions: The Roy Family Region, The Waystar Royco Exec Region, The Waystar Royco Investor Region, and The Wild Card Region.