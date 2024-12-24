Which Fictional Character Would You Want as Your Secret Santa?

Chandler and Joey from Friends

I am notoriously Grinch-like when it comes to Christmas – I do not enjoy it, find it stressful and any way to minimise fuss is a win for me. Sorry, not sorry. So I don’t want someone thoughtful and brilliant at gift-giving to get me, it’s just going to lead to guilt and anxiety and I wouldn’t appreciate it. Instead I would like Chandler and Joey from Friends to pick me, and for them to have to shop when they have absolutely zero time. I am of course referring to the episode of the show when they go with Phoebe to potentially meet her Dad. It’s a big deal to her, she needs the support and they are good pals and wait with her. This means they don’t really have time to shop for the gang so have to purchase gifts from a gas station. Phoebe gets loo seat covers, Rachel gets windscreen wiper blades and new car smell, Monica gets condoms and Ross gets two cans of fizzy drink. “I feel like I should get you another sweater,” says Ross. Shut up Ross. Add to the fact that Joey is almost always skint, while Ross and Chandler (and sometimes Monica) have cash, and I just feel like something cheap, crap and funny from a petrol station, so that they can give the far great gift of being there for a mate, is the Christmas spirit I can get on board with. – Rosie Fletcher

Paddington Bear

Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother man? Who’s the cat that won’t cop out when there’s danger all about? Not Shaft. Well, yes Shaft, but also Paddington Bear. Can you dig it?

Paddington Bear literally goes to prison in pursuit of the perfect gift: the “popping book” of London sights he saves up to buy for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday before he’s cruelly framed for its theft in Paddington 2 (the Nic Cage and Pedro Pascal-approved greatest movie ever). Who would take the task of Secret Santa-ing more seriously than him? Given a tenner by Mrs Brown to go out and get me something delightful, you just know that Paddington would come up trumps. A gift from him would be thoughtful, quirky, and quite possibly teach me a valuable lesson about opening your heart to strangers and being kind – exactly the kind of reminder I need around Christmastime, when I’m usually fantasising about pushing dawdling walkers into traffic and Googling ‘How to Get Yourself Sectioned’ just for the promise of some alone time. – Louisa Mellor

Batman from Batman

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. “Is there anyone less jolly, less suited to gift-giving that Batman?” The answer is “YES!” For all of his brooding and grouchiness, Batman is a big softy at heart, which is partly why he keeps getting put in the middle of Christmas stories. Heck, I wrote a whole article about it last year.

Bruce Wayne’s inner child still lives within Batman and wants nothing more than to make sure others have the happiness denied to him. So even if Batman sneers under that cowl, his detective mind will be working to determine the best possible gift. And because he’s super-rich, I know that he can afford it. It might even come with a cool Bat-logo slapped on the side, because who’s better at marketing than the Dark Knight? – Joe George

Caleb Widogast from Critical Role

When we first meet Caleb Widogast (Liam O’Brien) in the Mighty Nein campaign of Critical Role, he is somewhat selfish, keeping to himself and stuck in survival mode after escaping his abusive mentor Trent Ikathon. It takes a lot for him to open up to his teammates and let them in. However, later on in the campaign we see that despite his rough, jaded exterior, he really does care for the rest of the Mighty Nein. In Dungeons & Dragons there is a spell called Mordenkainen’s Magnificent Mansion that allows the caster to conjure a dwelling of their own design within a pocket dimension for 24 hours. When Caleb uses this spell for the first time to give his friends a place to rest and recover from their adventures, it’s clear that he has spent time getting to know his companions. Caleb goes on to describe in great detail how each of his friend’s rooms in this space were crafted specifically with their needs and interests in mind, which is something you definitely want from a Secret Santa. A great Secret Santa is the kind of person who notices that a specific flower reminds you of home or that the smell of fresh baked cookies brings you comfort, even if it’s someone you wouldn’t expect to have remembered those things. He may not always show his love in conventional ways, but Caleb is clearly the kind of friend who listens and pays attention, and most importantly cares. His gift may not necessarily be something you would expect, but you know that it comes from the heart. – Brynna Arens