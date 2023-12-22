10 Great Batman Christmas Stories That Are Surprisingly Full of Holiday Cheer

That said, Burton does cut the glum gray landscapes with plenty of gaudy holiday cheer. Batman battles the Red Triangle Gang at a Christmas parade and Penguin frames Batman for killing the Ice Princess in front of a Christmas tree. Batman Returns never attempts to reconcile its conflicting settings, but that only makes it all the more weird and wonderful.

“Christmas With the Joker,” Batman: The Animated Series (1992)

Let’s get this out of the way. Yes, the Batman: The Animated Series season one episode “Christmas With the Joker” does feature Joker singing the ol’ “Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” classic. Now that we’ve covered that, we can talk about the other wonderful parts of this festive episode. In addition to the great voice acting from Mark Hamill as the Joker and Kevin Conroy as Batman, as well as Loren Lester’s Robin, “Christmas With the Joker” rests on a basic Batman concept. Robin wants Batman to take the night off and watch It’s A Wonderful Life, but the doubtful Dark Knight insists that crime never takes a holiday.

The episode, written by Eddie Gorodetsky and directed by Kent Butterworth, seems to support Batman’s pessimism when Joker escapes from Arkham on a flying Christmas tree and goes on a rampage across the city. However, it’s hard to hate even his most dastardly deeds, such as kidnapping Commissioner Gordon and Vicki Vale or blowing up a Gotham bridge. After the Dynamic Duo fight through armies of toy soldiers and exploding teddies, they apprehend the Clown Prince of Crime and peace is restored. They even get to settle down to watch that Christmas movie by the end, a heartwarming conclusion that feels earned.

“Yes, Tyrone There Is a Santa Claus,” DCU Infinite Holiday Special (2007)

Okay, to be fair, “Yes, Tyrone There Is a Santa Claus” plays more like a Superman story than a Batman story. In fact, when Batman shows up early in this comic book tale from writer Kelly Puckett and artist Pete Woods, with inks from Phil Balsam and colors from Brad Anderson, he castigates the Man of Steel for wasting time delivering presents instead of using his mighty strength to save the world. Little does Batman realize that Superman on a mission to restore a boy’s hope, the titular Tyrone, who wrote the Daily Planet a letter wondering if Santa is real. In true Superman fashion, the Man of Steel dresses up as Santa in order to show Tyrone the true meaning of Christmas.

I won’t spoil the rest of Batman’s involvement in the story, suffice to say that it builds to a wonderful affirmation of his Christmas spirit. However, I will praise the delightful Silver Age tone of the tale, from Superman’s Santa suit to Batman’s jet pack. These whimsical flourishes make “Yes, Tyrone” feel like a lost story from DC’s checkerboard header days, which have their own kind of holiday joy.

“Slayride” Detective Comics #826 (2007)

Once again, Tim Drake meets the Joker. And once again, it happens in the winter. Part of the excellent Detective Comics run from Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Paul Dini, “Slayride” features a more frightening holiday encounter. When the Joker gets the drop on Robin, he binds the Boy Wonder in Christmas lights and lets him ride shotgun as Joker goes on a killing spree in a stolen car.