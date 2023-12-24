If I Could Invite One Fictional Character to Christmas Dinner…

Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder Version) – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

I don’t know about you, but in my household Christmas dinner is the calm after the storm. The extended friends and family feasting occurs on Christmas Eve, the church service is also right after, and then Chrstmas morning is of course total mayhem. Come nightfall, it is time to relax and just take good cheer from the smaller group of family around the table. But you know what I’ve realized? That’s taking the easy way out. Christmas chaos shouldn’t peter out; it must crescendo!

That is why Willy Wonka would be such a welcome presence at the table. Undeniably goodhearted and kind, Gene Wilder’s O.G. Wonka would be an appropriately festive ingredient to spike into the eggnog. He also is an absolute madman who would suffer no fool, and will therefore keep you on your toes. Could he strain that crazy uncle into pasta? Turn that yappie dog into a blueberry? Or just let us all fly around the still glowing Yuletide lights outside?! No idea, but it’d be both exciting (and faintly terrifying) to find out!

Beyond all that though, there’s a melancholy to Wilder’s Willy that is as bitter as dark chocolate. The sad eyes hint at a creampuff underneath, but they also betray a loneliness that it would be genuinely nice to banish away with some friendly smiles and dinner table conversation about the ghosts of Christmases past. Plus, you wouldn’t have to worry about making dessert… – David Crow

Gale Dekarios – Baldur’s Gate 3

Anyone who knows me personally knows that I have not been able to shut up about Baldur’s Gate 3 or its characters since I started playing the game in September. All of the companion characters that can join your party have compelling backstories and offer something unique to the game, but I will always have a soft spot for Gale Dekarios, and not just because I romanced him in my first playthrough.

Gale Dekarios, aka the Wizard of Waterdeep, has been through a lot in his life, but despite it all there remains a kind soul who would be a great person to bring home for the holidays. He’s canonically the camp chef, which means that he often has to make an edible meal out of whatever random scraps of food you find throughout the game. If Gale can make three apples, a fish head, salami, and 20 bottles of wine taste okay (or at least make it edible enough that no one in camp ends up poisoned), then he’s bound to make a side dish that will wow the family.

Because he’s a wizard, he could also lighten the mood with his magic skills. Dinner taking a tad too long? Bam, Gale conjures some snow to keep the kids busy. Grandpa starting to get a little too political? Gale creates an illusory projection that he can talk to instead. If I get overwhelmed and want to duck out a little early? Gale could transport us both home with ease, avoiding holiday traffic entirely. But regardless of his skills in the kitchen or his magical abilities, Gale’s wholesome energy and caring heart would be a welcome addition to any holiday gathering. – Brynna Arens