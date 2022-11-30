Where To Stream Love Actually This Christmas

Is it even Christmas if you haven’t rewatched Love Actually for the twelve-thousandth time? It’s become a yearly tradition for some to revisit this classic Richard Curtis romantic comedy, reminding ourselves of the questionable early noughties fashion, the sometimes problematic storylines, the lobster-heavy nativity play and the image of Bill Nighy as rock has-been Billy Mack grinding his nether regions up against poor, undeserving Michael Parkinson’s face. And, of course, to raise a glass to the late, great Alan Rickman, even though his character is a bit of a wrong’un.

The urge to watch Love Actually became even stronger in 2022, when ABC announced it was airing a brand-new documentary The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, a nostalgic two-hour reunion featuring Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. (And yes, we’re choosing to gloss over the fact that it’s technically one year early, as Love Actually was released in 2003, aka the year of epic Christmas movies. We suppose ‘19 Years Later’ just didn’t have quite the same ring to it.)

Sure, we’ve all got a copy of the DVD somewhere, but can we be bothered to search for it and actually remember how DVD players work? Of course not! It’s 2022, for the love of Martin McCutcheon’s fluffy white beret! We watch all our movies online these days.

So where can you stream Love Actually online in the US and the UK for Christmas this year? We’ve got you covered: