Where To Stream Love Actually This Christmas
Festive films like Love Actually are a must in December, especially after this year’s ‘20 Years Later’ Love Actually reunion on ABC.
Is it even Christmas if you haven’t rewatched Love Actually for the twelve-thousandth time? It’s become a yearly tradition for some to revisit this classic Richard Curtis romantic comedy, reminding ourselves of the questionable early noughties fashion, the sometimes problematic storylines, the lobster-heavy nativity play and the image of Bill Nighy as rock has-been Billy Mack grinding his nether regions up against poor, undeserving Michael Parkinson’s face. And, of course, to raise a glass to the late, great Alan Rickman, even though his character is a bit of a wrong’un.
The urge to watch Love Actually became even stronger in 2022, when ABC announced it was airing a brand-new documentary The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, a nostalgic two-hour reunion featuring Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. (And yes, we’re choosing to gloss over the fact that it’s technically one year early, as Love Actually was released in 2003, aka the year of epic Christmas movies. We suppose ‘19 Years Later’ just didn’t have quite the same ring to it.)
Sure, we’ve all got a copy of the DVD somewhere, but can we be bothered to search for it and actually remember how DVD players work? Of course not! It’s 2022, for the love of Martin McCutcheon’s fluffy white beret! We watch all our movies online these days.
So where can you stream Love Actually online in the US and the UK for Christmas this year? We’ve got you covered:
Where to Stream Love Actually in the US
Free (subscription needed): US viewers can watch Love Actually for free online if you’re subscribed to Peacock, Fubo or Paramount Plus.
Paid: Love Actually is also available to rent for around $3.99 in the US via Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, AMC, Microsoft, Redbox, Direct TV, Spectrum and the Google Play Store. Some of these services (like Prime Video) also let you buy a digital copy of the film to keep for all your Christmases to come.
Where to Stream Love Actually in the UK
Free (subscription needed): This year, not only do Prime Video subscribers have free access to watch Love Actually, it’s also available via BritBox, whether direct on the BritBox website or via ITVX’s new Premium streaming service.
Paid: There’s a huge range of places to rent or buy Love Actually in the UK too. Rakuten and Chili give you the option to rent it for a pretty reasonable £2.49, and non-Prime members can rent the film from Amazon for £3.49. All three services also offer the option to buy a forever copy, as does the Sky store, Microsoft, Google Play and YouTube. Prices range from £3.99 to a slightly extortionate just-shy-of-a-tenner.
The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later is a 20/20 special hosted by Diane Sawyer which airs on ABC on Tuesday 29th November, and will also be available to stream on Hulu afterwards. We don’t have a UK air date for the documentary yet, but as soon as we hear more we’ll let you know.