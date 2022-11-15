Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2022 Schedule

Here is a list of essential Christmas movies and TV specials to serve as your viewing guide this holiday season!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or so they say. Some people love the holiday season. And then there are those grinches who don’t see the whole appeal. But if there’s one tried and true way to get into holiday spirit, it’s through exposure therapy to Christmas movies and specials.

In the streaming era, there are more options than ever to catch a Christmas movie or a holiday TV special pretty much whenever you need it. Still, each day in the late November and December calendars brings a whole host of new options to the table. Here we’ve gathered all of those options that we can find in a helpful day-by-day format. Read on to find out when your favorite holiday specials will be airing or streaming and learn how to find some new favorites!

A note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, we’ve decided not to include them in our curated schedule this year, save for new releases. Instead, please check out Hallmark Channel’s official schedule and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’s official schedule for every single Christmas movie Hallmark has to offer during the 2022 holiday season. Some Hallmark titles will be available on Peacock, and you can find those on our list. Additionally, a list of notable U.K. holiday specials can be found over here.

Now, without further ado, check out our holiday movies and TV schedule below!

Christmas Movies and TV Specials 2022

All times are EST.

Tuesday, November 15

12 Pups of ChristmasHulu
A Christmas Movie ChristmasHulu
Christmas CrushHulu
Christmas PerfectionHulu
Every Other HolidayHulu
Mistletoe and MenorahsHulu
A Christmas Hotel (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Miracle in Motor City (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
The Spirit of Christmas (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Becoming Santa (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Exchange (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Ghosts of Christmas Past (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Poinsettias for Christmas (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Kiss (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas A La Mode (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
The Santa Squad (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime

Wednesday, November 16

A Winter RomanceFreevee
The Santa ClausesDisney+
Baby Shark’s Big Fish’s SpecialParamount+
Christmas Bedtime StoriesPeacock
A Cozy Christmas InnPeacock
The Conners Thanksgiving episode (8:00 p.m.)ABC
The Goldbergs Thanksgiving episode (8:30 p.m.)ABC
Home Economocis Thanksgiving episode (9:30 p.m.)ABC
Christmas A La Mode (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
The Santa Squad (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Writing Around the Christmas Tree (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Spotlight on Christmas (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
The Christmas Setup (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas on Wheels (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Matchmaker Christmas (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Sweet Christmas Romance (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Thursday, November 17

Christmas with YouNetflix
Country Christmas AlbumHulu
A Christmas Story ChristmasHBO Max
Santa CampHBO Max
Elf (8:30 p.m.)TNT
Match Made in Mistletoe (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
A Country Christmas Story (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
The Christmas Gift (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas 9 to 5 (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
The Magical Christmas Shoes (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Reindeer Games Homecoming (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Sweet Navidad (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Six Degrees of Santa (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime

Friday, November 18

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5Netflix
An En Vogue ChristmasHulu
Merry KissmasHulu
Fraggle Rock: Back to to the Rock “Night of the Lights”Apple TV+
Sago Mini Friends “Thanksgiving Special”Apple TV+
Best in SnowDisney+
Inventing the Christmas PrincePeacock
Four Christmases (6 p.m.)TNT
Elf (8:00 p.m.)TNT
Sweet Navidad (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Six Degrees of Santa (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
My Favorite Christmas Melody (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
The Christmas High Note (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Sweet Mountain Christmas (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
The Road Home for Christmas (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Radio Christmas (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Dear Christmas (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Country Christmas Harmony (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Winter Song (10:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Saturday, November 19

Long Lost ChristmasPeacock
Three Wise Men and a BabyPeacock
The Holiday (2:15 p.m.)TNT
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (5:00 p.m.)TBS
Four Christmases (5 p.m.)TNT
The Year Without a Santa Clause (5:30 p.m.)TBS
A Country Christmas Harmony (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Winter Song (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Well Suited for Christmas (11:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Merry Swissmas (12:30 p.m.)Lifetime
The Dog Days of Christmas (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Sweet Navidad (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Santa Bootcamp (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Reindeer Games Homecoming (10:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Sunday, November 20

When I Think of ChristmasPeacock
Four Christmases (2:00 p.m.)TBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (4:00 p.m.)TBS
Four Christmases (6:00 p.m.)TBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:00 p.m.)TBS
Santa Bootcamp (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Reindeer Games Homecoming (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Merry Liddle Christmas (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Country Christmas Harmony (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Six Degrees of Santa (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Show Stopping Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Santa Bootcamp (10:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Walton’s Thanksgiving (8:00 p.m.)The CW

Monday, November 21

My Little Pony: Winter WishdayNetflix
Jolly Good ChristmasPeacock
A Show-Stopping Christmas (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Santa Bootcamp (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
A Very Nutty Christmas (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Jingle Belle (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Santa’s Boots (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas Unwrapped (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Show-Stopping Christmas (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Twinkle All the Way (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Merry Swissmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Sweet Navidad (10:00 p.m.) Lifetime

Tuesday, November 22

The Rookie: Feds Thanksgiving episode (10:00 p.m.)ABC
Merry Swissmas (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Sweet Navidad (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
The Christmas Contract (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Hot Chocolate Holiday (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Christmas Lost and Found (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Secretly Santa (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas in Tennessee (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Very Charming Christmas Town (8:00 p.m.)
Dancing Through the Snow (10:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Wednesday, November 23

Christmas on Mistletoe FarmNetflix
A Charlie Brown ThanksgivingApple TV+
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas SpecialParamount+
Ghosts of Christmas AlwaysPeacock
Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (9:00 p.m.)NBC
A Very Charming Christmas Town (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Dancing Through the Snow (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Christmas By Chance (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
The Santa Squad (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Maps and Mistletoe (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Lonestar Christmas (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas on the Menu (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Inn Love by Christmas (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Too Close for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Santa’s Boots (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime

Thursday, November 24

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day ParadeNBC/Peacock, CBS/Paramount+
The Noel DiaryNetflix
A Christmas Winter SongHulu
A Unicorn for ChristmasHulu
Merry Kiss CamHulu
A Christmas MysteryHBO Max
Holiday HarmonyHBO Max
My Southern Family ChristmasPeacock
Elf (4:00 p.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:00 p.m.)TNT
The Polar Express (8:15 p.m.)TBS
Too Close for Christmas (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Santa’s Boots (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Love at the Christmas Table (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
A Twist for Christmas (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Candy Cane Christmas (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Sugar & Spice Holiday (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
My Sweet Holiday (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Taste of Christmas (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Baking All the Way (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Baking Spirit’s Bright (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime
A Walton’s Thanksgiving (8:00 p.m.)The CW

Friday, November 25

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday SpecialDisney+
A Snow White ChristmasHulu
Four Cousins and a ChristmasHulu
A Royal Corgi ChristmasPeacock
#XMasPeacock
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (12:00 p.m.)TNT
Arthur Christmas (1:00 p.m.)TBS
Elf (2:00 p.m.)TNT
Fred Claus (3:15 p.m.)TBS
The Polar Express (8:00 p.m.)TBS
Fred Claus (10:00 p.m.)TBS
Baking All the Way (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Baking Spirits Bright (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Match Made in Mistletoe (8:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Baking All the Way (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Holiday in Santa Fe (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Feliz NaviDAD (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas in Louisiana (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas in Mississippi (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Steppin’ Into the Holiday (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Dear Christmas (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime
Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)The CW
Frosty the Snowman (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m.)CBS/Paramount+
A Christmas Proposal (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Saturday, November 26

Angel Falls ChristmasPrime Video
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on FireParamount+
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost TribeParamount+
Haul Out the HollyPeacock
A Tale of Two ChristmasesPeacock
Time for Him to Come Home for ChristmasPeacock
Elf (6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)TBS
Steppin’ Into the Holiday (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Dear Christmas (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
A Very Vintage Christmas (11:00 a.m.)Lifetime
Toying With the Holidays (12:30 p.m.)Lifetime
Mistletoe in Montana (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Fiance for Christmas (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Steppin’ Into the Holiday (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (10:03 p.m.) Lifetime
Silent Night: A Song for the World (8:00 p.m.)The CW
Robbie The Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)CBS
The Story of Santa Claus (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Sunday, November 27

A Christmas Cookie CatastrophePeacock
A Holiday SpectacularPeacock
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)TNT
Love Actually (6:00 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (9:00 p.m.)AMC
Love Actually (11:00 p.m.)AMC
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Miracle in Motor City (10:00 a.m.)Lifetime
A Country Christmas Story (12:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Very Merry Toy Store (2:00 p.m.)Lifetime
People Presents: Blending Christmas (4:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Santa Bootcamp (6:00 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Spark (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime
Mickey Saves Christmas (7:00 p.m.)ABC
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (7:30 p.m.)ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Monday, November 28

The Action Pack Saves ChristmasNetflix
Mickey Saves ChristmasDisney+
Firebuds “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race (7:00 p.m.)Disney Channel
Pinocchio’s Christmas (9:00 a.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (2:45 p.m.)AMC
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (4:45 p.m.)AMC
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (5:15 p.m.)AMC
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (5:45 p.m.)AMC
Twas the Night Before Christmas (8:15 p.m.)AMC
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (8:45 p.m.)AMC
White Christmas (10:00 p.m.)AMC
The Great Christmas Light Fight (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Tuesday, November 29

Angel Falls ChristmasPrime Video
Christmas at the Drive-in Hulu
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “The Gingerbread Palace” (7:00 p.m.)Disney Junior
Reindeer in Here (9:00 p.m.)CBS/Paramount+
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (3:45 a.m.)AMC
Little Drummer Boy: Book II (9:00 a.m.)AMC
The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold (9:30 a.m.)AMC
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (10:00 a.m.)AMC
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (10:30 a.m.)AMC
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (11:00 a.m.)AMC
Twas the Night Before Christmas (1:30 p.m.)AMC
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (2:00 p.m.)AMC
White Christmas (3:15 p.m.)AMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (6:00 p.m.)AMC
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)CBS
Reindeer in Here (9:00 p.m.)CBS
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (9:00 p.m.)NBC
Love Actually: 20 Years Later (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Wednesday, November 30

August CreekPeacock
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real MurdersPeacock
Christmas Cookie PartyPeacock
Deck the HallsPeacock
Decoration DayPeacock
Finding Love in Mountain ViewPeacock
Gingerbread MagicPeacock
A Happy & Friends Yule LogPeacock
Jingle All the WayPeacock
Jingle and Bell’s Christmas StarPeacock
Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2Peacock
Letters to SantaPeacock
The Light Before ChristmasPeacock
Love Struck CaféPeacock
Love, Take TwoPeacock
Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1 and 2Peacock
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the MenuPeacock
Ms. MatchedPeacock
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over DiamondsPeacock
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent WitnessPeacock
Sandra Brown’s White HotPeacock
A Smile as Big as the MoonPeacock
SnowComingPeacock
Stranded in ParadisePeacock
Taking a Shot at LovePeacock
Timeless LovePeacock
A Very Happy & Friends Yule LogPeacock
Walking the DogPeacock
A Winter GetawayPeacock
Eureka! “Jingle Bog Rock” (7:00 p.m.)Disney Junior
Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding (8:00 p.m.)VH1
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (4:15 a.m.)AMC
The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold (5:30 a.m.)AMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (12:45 p.m.)AMC
90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8:00 p.m.)NBC
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (10:00 p.m.)NBC

Thursday, December 1

A Christmas Movie ChristmasFreevee
A Christmas SwitchFreevee
A Cinderella ChristmasFreevee
A Dogwalker’s Christmas TaleFreevee
A Furry Little ChristmasFreevee
A Puppy for ChristmasFreevee
A Snow White ChristmasFreevee
An En Vogue ChristmasFreevee
Christmas BelleFreevee
Christmas Comes HomeFreevee
Christmas MailFreevee
The Christmas CalendarFreevee
The Spruces and the PinesFreevee
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to PickPeacock
Come Dance at My WeddingPeacock
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with LovePeacock
Just the Way You ArePeacock
Love on IcePeacock
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer EngagementPeacock
A Midnight KissPeacock
Mitch Albom’s Have a Little FaithPeacock
A New Year’s ResolutionPeacock
One Winter WeekendPeacock
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and DeadPeacock
Pictures of Hollis WoodsPeacock
The Simpsons (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (1:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (4:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Puppy Dog Pals “Wrap Party Pups/Fixing Santa’s Sleigh” (7:00 p.m.)Disney Junior
Serving Up the Holidays (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (8:00 p.m.)NBC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Friday, December 2

Your Christmas or MinePrime Video
Hotel for the HolidaysFreevee
Mistletoe MixupFreevee
Interrupting Chicken Holiday SpecialApple TV+
Pretzel and the Puppies Holiday SpecialApple TV+
The Snoopy Show Holiday CollectionApple TV+
I Want a Dog for ChristmasApple TV+
Charlie Brown’s Christmas TalesApple TV+
A Big Fat Family ChristmasPeacock
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “The Gingerbread Palace” (7:00 a.m.)Disney Channel
Firebuds “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race (10:30 a.m.)Disney Channel
The Villains of Valley View “How the Villains Stole Christmas” (8:00 p.m.)Disney Channel
BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes “Hauntin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (8:30 p.m.)Disney Channel
Raven’s Home “A Country Cousin Christmas” (9:00 p.m.)Disney Channel
The Preacher’s Wife (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Jingle All the Way 2 (9:30 a.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street” (11:35 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2:15 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (4:20 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:50 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Star (11:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Little Drummer Boy (1:30 a.m.)Freeform
Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Saturday, December 3

A Fabled HolidayPeacock
The Holiday StockingPeacock
Big City Greens “Virtually Christmas” (9:00 p.m.)Disney Channel
The Little Drummer Boy (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (9:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Star (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (2:40 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (5:10 p.m.Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7:15 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:15 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (10:20 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:50 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (11:55 p.m.)Freeform
A New Orleans Noel (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Sunday, December 4

Undercover HolidayPeacock
Fit for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (8:05 a.m.)Freeform
The Search for Santa Paws (10:10 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (12:15 p.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:20 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:00 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (5:05 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:35 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:40 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:10 p.m.)Freeform
Daddy’s Home 2 (11:50 p.m.)Freeform
Merry Textmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Monday, December 5

A Lot Like ChristmasPrime Video
Big City Greens “Virtually Christmas” (8:00 p.m.)Disney XD
Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Holiday in Handcuffs (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Daddy’s Home 2 (1:35 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (3:45 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:15 p.m.)Freeform
Scrooged (8:55 p.m.)Freeform
Snow (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Waltons’ Homecoming (8:00 p.m.)The CW
The Great Christmas Light Fight (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Tuesday, December 6

Stealing Christmas (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (12:00 p.m.)Freeform
Jingle All the Way 2 (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
Scrooged (4:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Snow 2: Brain Freeze (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (8:00 p.m.)ABC
Press Your Luck (9:00 p.m.)ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid (10:00 p.m.)ABC

Wednesday, December 7

Home Alone 3 (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
All I Didn’t Want For Christmas (8:00 p.m.)VH1
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (9:00 p.m.)The CW
The Conners holiday episode (8:00 p.m.)ABC
The Goldbergs holiday episode (8:30 p.m.)ABC
Abbott Elementary (9:00 p.m.)ABC
Home Economics (9:30 p.m.)ABC

Thursday, December 8

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Unaccompanied Minors (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
Prancer Returns (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (4:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Christmas in Boston (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Scentsational Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8:00 p.m.)ABC
CMA Country Christmas (9:00 p.m.)ABC

Friday, December 9

Something from Tiffany’sPrime Video
The Most Colorful Time of the YearPeacock
Unaccompanied Minors (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (9:05 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11:35 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (11:30 p.m.)Freeform
A Recipe for Joy (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us (8:00 p.m.)The CW

Saturday, December 10

Christmas Class ReunionPeacock
The Gift of PeacePeacock
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Search for Santa Paws (9:05 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:05 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (1:10 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:40 p.m.)Freeform
Frozen (6:20 p.m.)Freeform
Frozen II (8:50 p.m. ET)Freeform
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (11:00 p.m. ET)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (11:30 p.m. ET)Freeform
Kirk Franlin’s The Night Before Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Sunday, December 11

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Must Love Christmas (9:00 p.m.)CBS
The Holiday SitterPeacock
Prancer Returns (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Unaccompanied Minors (9:00 a.m.)Freeform
Jingle All the Way 2 (11:05 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (1:10 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2:40 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (4:45 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (6:55 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:25 p.m.)Freeform
Last Christmas (11:30 p.m.)Freeform
Single and Ready to Jingle (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime

Monday, December 12

Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home for the Holidays (1:00 p.m.)Freeform
Last Christmas (3:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Christmas Cupid (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Great Christmas Light Fight (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Tuesday, December 13

Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Kung Fu Panda Holiday (8:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Little Drummer Boy (8:30 a.m.)Freeform
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:00 p.m.)Freeform
Snowglobe (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey Saves Christmas (8:00 p.m.)ABC
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8:30 p.m.)ABC
Disney Prep & Landing (9:00 p.m.)ABC
Disney Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (9:30 p.m.)ABC

Wednesday, December 14

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Almost Christmas (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Perfect Holiday (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Preacher’s Wife (4:00 p.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (9:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
A New Diva’s Christmas Carol (8:00 p.m.)VH1
Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)The CW
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 (9:00 p.m.)The CW
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (8:00 p.m.)NBC
A Very Backstreet Holiday (8:00 p.m.)ABC
Finding Harmony (10:00 p.m.)ABC

Thursday, December 15

Call Me Claus (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Simpsons (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Perfect Holiday (12:00 p.m.)Freeform
Jingle All the Way 2 (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
Unaccompanied Minors (4:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Record Breaking Christmas (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas Around the USA (8:00 p.m.)The CW
A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode of Ghosts (8:00 p.m.)CBS

Friday, December 16

About FatePrime Video
The Night BeforeFreevee
Holiday HeritagePeacock
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Little Drummer Boy (9:00 a.m.)Freeform
Prep & Landing (9:30 a.m.)Freeform
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (10:00 a.m.)Freeform
Unaccompanied Minors (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (5:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (7:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (10:00 p.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
A Christmas to Treasure (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (8:00 p.m.)The CW
Reindeer in Here (8:00 p.m.)CBS
The Greatest @Home Videos (9:00 p.m.)CBS

Saturday, December 17

Five More Minutes: Moments Like ThesePeacock
Twas the Night Before ChristmasPeacock
The Little Drummer Boy (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (10:00 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (3:10 p.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (5:15 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (6:55 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (8:55 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11:25 p.m.)Freeform
The Holiday Dating Guide (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (8:00 p.m.)The CW

Sunday, December 18

When Hope Calls ChristmasPrime Video
Hanukkah on RyePeacock
When Christmas Was Young (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Cricket on the Hearth (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Call Me Claus (8:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (10:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (12:10 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2:40 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (4:45 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:45 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:15 p.m.)Freeform
Scrooged (11:55 p.m.)Freeform
Wrapped Up in Love (8:00 p.m.)Lifetime
When Christmas Was Young (8:30 p.m.)CBS

Monday, December 19

Marry Berry’s Ultimate Christmas (9:00 p.m.)PBS
Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
Scrooged (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (8:00 p.m.)The CW
World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (9:00 p.m.)The CW

Tuesday, December 20

Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (12:00 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (1:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (3:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Last Christmas (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Prancer Returns (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
CBS Special: Mariah Carey “Merry Christmas to All” (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8:00 p.m.)NBC
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8:00 p.m.)ABC
Toy Story That Time Forgot (9:00 p.m.)ABC
Shrek the Halls (9:30 p.m.)ABC

Wednesday, December 21

Prancer Returns (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Last Christmas (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (1:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:30 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (6:00 p.m.)Freeform
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8:00 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Fuhgeddabbout Christmas (8:00 p.m.)VH1
Beebo Saves Christmas (9:00 p.m.)The CW
The Price is Right At Night (8:00 p.m.)CBS

Thursday, December 22

A Charlie Brown ChristmasApple TV+
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Search for Santa Paws (9:00 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:00 a.m.)Freeform
Kung Fu Panda Holiday (1:00 p.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1:30 p.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (3:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Star (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (7:30 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9:00 p.m.)Freeform
Prep & Landing (11:00 p.m.)Freeform
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (11:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Star (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (8:00 p.m.)The CW
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (9:00 p.m.)NBC

Friday, December 23

Kung Fu Panda Holiday (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (10:00 a.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (12:40 p.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (3:20 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (5:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (7:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:30 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)The CW
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 (9:00 p.m.)The CW
The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove (8:00 p.m.)CBS
Christmas Takes Flight (9:00 p.m.)CBS
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8:00 p.m.)NBC
5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (8:30 p.m.)NBC
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (9:00 p.m.)NBC

Saturday, December 24

A Christmas Story (8:00 p.m. through Christmas Day)TBS/TNT
Love the Coopers (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (9:30 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:40 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:45 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (6:50 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (7:20 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (9:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12:00 a.m.)Freeform
Christmas Around the World (8:00 p.m.)The CW
It’s a Wonderful Life (8 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)NBC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone (8:00 p.m.)ABC

Sunday, December 25

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseApple TV+
Home Alone (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:30 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (12:00 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1:00 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (2:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (2:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (7:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (9:00 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11:30 p.m.)Freeform
Christmas Around the USA (8:00 p.m.)The CW
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (7:00 a.m.)ABC
