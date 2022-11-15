Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2022 Schedule
Here is a list of essential Christmas movies and TV specials to serve as your viewing guide this holiday season!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or so they say. Some people love the holiday season. And then there are those grinches who don’t see the whole appeal. But if there’s one tried and true way to get into holiday spirit, it’s through exposure therapy to Christmas movies and specials.
In the streaming era, there are more options than ever to catch a Christmas movie or a holiday TV special pretty much whenever you need it. Still, each day in the late November and December calendars brings a whole host of new options to the table. Here we’ve gathered all of those options that we can find in a helpful day-by-day format. Read on to find out when your favorite holiday specials will be airing or streaming and learn how to find some new favorites!
A note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, we’ve decided not to include them in our curated schedule this year, save for new releases. Instead, please check out Hallmark Channel’s official schedule and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’s official schedule for every single Christmas movie Hallmark has to offer during the 2022 holiday season. Some Hallmark titles will be available on Peacock, and you can find those on our list. Additionally, a list of notable U.K. holiday specials can be found over here.
Now, without further ado, check out our holiday movies and TV schedule below!
Christmas Movies and TV Specials 2022
All times are EST.
Tuesday, November 15
|12 Pups of Christmas
|Hulu
|A Christmas Movie Christmas
|Hulu
|Christmas Crush
|Hulu
|Christmas Perfection
|Hulu
|Every Other Holiday
|Hulu
|Mistletoe and Menorahs
|Hulu
|A Christmas Hotel (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Miracle in Motor City (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Spirit of Christmas (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Becoming Santa (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Exchange (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Ghosts of Christmas Past (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Poinsettias for Christmas (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Kiss (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas A La Mode (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Santa Squad (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Wednesday, November 16
|A Winter Romance
|Freevee
|The Santa Clauses
|Disney+
|Baby Shark’s Big Fish’s Special
|Paramount+
|Christmas Bedtime Stories
|Peacock
|A Cozy Christmas Inn
|Peacock
|The Conners Thanksgiving episode (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|The Goldbergs Thanksgiving episode (8:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Home Economocis Thanksgiving episode (9:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Christmas A La Mode (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Santa Squad (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Writing Around the Christmas Tree (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Spotlight on Christmas (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Christmas Setup (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas on Wheels (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Matchmaker Christmas (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Sweet Christmas Romance (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Thursday, November 17
|Christmas with You
|Netflix
|Country Christmas Album
|Hulu
|A Christmas Story Christmas
|HBO Max
|Santa Camp
|HBO Max
|Elf (8:30 p.m.)
|TNT
|Match Made in Mistletoe (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Country Christmas Story (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Christmas Gift (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas 9 to 5 (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Magical Christmas Shoes (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Reindeer Games Homecoming (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Sweet Navidad (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Six Degrees of Santa (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Friday, November 18
|The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5
|Netflix
|An En Vogue Christmas
|Hulu
|Merry Kissmas
|Hulu
|Fraggle Rock: Back to to the Rock “Night of the Lights”
|Apple TV+
|Sago Mini Friends “Thanksgiving Special”
|Apple TV+
|Best in Snow
|Disney+
|Inventing the Christmas Prince
|Peacock
|Four Christmases (6 p.m.)
|TNT
|Elf (8:00 p.m.)
|TNT
|Sweet Navidad (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Six Degrees of Santa (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|My Favorite Christmas Melody (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Christmas High Note (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Sweet Mountain Christmas (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Road Home for Christmas (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Radio Christmas (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Dear Christmas (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Country Christmas Harmony (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Winter Song (10:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Saturday, November 19
|Long Lost Christmas
|Peacock
|Three Wise Men and a Baby
|Peacock
|The Holiday (2:15 p.m.)
|TNT
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (5:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Four Christmases (5 p.m.)
|TNT
|The Year Without a Santa Clause (5:30 p.m.)
|TBS
|A Country Christmas Harmony (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Winter Song (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Well Suited for Christmas (11:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Swissmas (12:30 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Dog Days of Christmas (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Sweet Navidad (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa Bootcamp (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Reindeer Games Homecoming (10:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Sunday, November 20
|When I Think of Christmas
|Peacock
|Four Christmases (2:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (4:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Four Christmases (6:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Santa Bootcamp (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Reindeer Games Homecoming (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Liddle Christmas (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Country Christmas Harmony (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Six Degrees of Santa (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Show Stopping Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa Bootcamp (10:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Walton’s Thanksgiving (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
Monday, November 21
|My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
|Netflix
|Jolly Good Christmas
|Peacock
|A Show-Stopping Christmas (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa Bootcamp (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Very Nutty Christmas (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Jingle Belle (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa’s Boots (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas Unwrapped (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Show-Stopping Christmas (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Twinkle All the Way (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Swissmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Sweet Navidad (10:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Tuesday, November 22
|The Rookie: Feds Thanksgiving episode (10:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Merry Swissmas (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Sweet Navidad (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Christmas Contract (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Hot Chocolate Holiday (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas Lost and Found (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Secretly Santa (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas in Tennessee (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Very Charming Christmas Town (8:00 p.m.)
|Dancing Through the Snow (10:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Wednesday, November 23
|Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
|Netflix
|A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
|Apple TV+
|Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas Special
|Paramount+
|Ghosts of Christmas Always
|Peacock
|Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (9:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|A Very Charming Christmas Town (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Dancing Through the Snow (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas By Chance (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Santa Squad (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Maps and Mistletoe (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Lonestar Christmas (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas on the Menu (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Inn Love by Christmas (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Too Close for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa’s Boots (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Thursday, November 24
|Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
|NBC/Peacock, CBS/Paramount+
|The Noel Diary
|Netflix
|A Christmas Winter Song
|Hulu
|A Unicorn for Christmas
|Hulu
|Merry Kiss Cam
|Hulu
|A Christmas Mystery
|HBO Max
|Holiday Harmony
|HBO Max
|My Southern Family Christmas
|Peacock
|Elf (4:00 p.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:00 p.m.)
|TNT
|The Polar Express (8:15 p.m.)
|TBS
|Too Close for Christmas (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa’s Boots (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Love at the Christmas Table (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Twist for Christmas (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Candy Cane Christmas (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Sugar & Spice Holiday (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|My Sweet Holiday (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Taste of Christmas (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Baking All the Way (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Baking Spirit’s Bright (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Walton’s Thanksgiving (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
Friday, November 25
|The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
|Disney+
|A Snow White Christmas
|Hulu
|Four Cousins and a Christmas
|Hulu
|A Royal Corgi Christmas
|Peacock
|#XMas
|Peacock
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (12:00 p.m.)
|TNT
|Arthur Christmas (1:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (2:00 p.m.)
|TNT
|Fred Claus (3:15 p.m.)
|TBS
|The Polar Express (8:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Fred Claus (10:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Baking All the Way (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Baking Spirits Bright (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Match Made in Mistletoe (8:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Baking All the Way (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Holiday in Santa Fe (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Feliz NaviDAD (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas in Louisiana (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas in Mississippi (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Steppin’ Into the Holiday (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Dear Christmas (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|Frosty the Snowman (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m.)
|CBS/Paramount+
|A Christmas Proposal (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Saturday, November 26
|Angel Falls Christmas
|Prime Video
|Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on Fire
|Paramount+
|Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
|Paramount+
|Haul Out the Holly
|Peacock
|A Tale of Two Christmases
|Peacock
|Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
|Peacock
|Elf (6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
|TBS
|Steppin’ Into the Holiday (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Dear Christmas (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Very Vintage Christmas (11:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Toying With the Holidays (12:30 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Mistletoe in Montana (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Fiance for Christmas (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Steppin’ Into the Holiday (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Silent Night: A Song for the World (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|Robbie The Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|The Story of Santa Claus (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Sunday, November 27
|A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
|Peacock
|A Holiday Spectacular
|Peacock
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
|TNT
|Love Actually (6:00 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (9:00 p.m.)
|AMC
|Love Actually (11:00 p.m.)
|AMC
|The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Miracle in Motor City (10:00 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Country Christmas Story (12:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Very Merry Toy Store (2:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|People Presents: Blending Christmas (4:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa Bootcamp (6:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Spark (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Mickey Saves Christmas (7:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (7:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Monday, November 28
|The Action Pack Saves Christmas
|Netflix
|Mickey Saves Christmas
|Disney+
|Firebuds “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race (7:00 p.m.)
|Disney Channel
|Pinocchio’s Christmas (9:00 a.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (2:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (4:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (5:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (5:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|Twas the Night Before Christmas (8:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (8:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|White Christmas (10:00 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Great Christmas Light Fight (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Tuesday, November 29
|Angel Falls Christmas
|Prime Video
|Christmas at the Drive-in
|Hulu
|Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “The Gingerbread Palace” (7:00 p.m.)
|Disney Junior
|Reindeer in Here (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS/Paramount+
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (3:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|Little Drummer Boy: Book II (9:00 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold (9:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (10:00 a.m.)
|AMC
|Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (10:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (11:00 a.m.)
|AMC
|Twas the Night Before Christmas (1:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (2:00 p.m.)
|AMC
|White Christmas (3:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Planes, Trains and Automobiles (6:00 p.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Reindeer in Here (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (9:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|Love Actually: 20 Years Later (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Wednesday, November 30
|August Creek
|Peacock
|Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Real Murders
|Peacock
|Christmas Cookie Party
|Peacock
|Deck the Halls
|Peacock
|Decoration Day
|Peacock
|Finding Love in Mountain View
|Peacock
|Gingerbread Magic
|Peacock
|A Happy & Friends Yule Log
|Peacock
|Jingle All the Way
|Peacock
|Jingle and Bell’s Christmas Star
|Peacock
|Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2
|Peacock
|Letters to Santa
|Peacock
|The Light Before Christmas
|Peacock
|Love Struck Café
|Peacock
|Love, Take Two
|Peacock
|Meet the Peetes, Seasons 1 and 2
|Peacock
|Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu
|Peacock
|Ms. Matched
|Peacock
|Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
|Peacock
|Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
|Peacock
|Sandra Brown’s White Hot
|Peacock
|A Smile as Big as the Moon
|Peacock
|SnowComing
|Peacock
|Stranded in Paradise
|Peacock
|Taking a Shot at Love
|Peacock
|Timeless Love
|Peacock
|A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log
|Peacock
|Walking the Dog
|Peacock
|A Winter Getaway
|Peacock
|Eureka! “Jingle Bog Rock” (7:00 p.m.)
|Disney Junior
|Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding (8:00 p.m.)
|VH1
|The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (4:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold (5:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Planes, Trains and Automobiles (12:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (10:00 p.m.)
|NBC
Thursday, December 1
|A Christmas Movie Christmas
|Freevee
|A Christmas Switch
|Freevee
|A Cinderella Christmas
|Freevee
|A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
|Freevee
|A Furry Little Christmas
|Freevee
|A Puppy for Christmas
|Freevee
|A Snow White Christmas
|Freevee
|An En Vogue Christmas
|Freevee
|Christmas Belle
|Freevee
|Christmas Comes Home
|Freevee
|Christmas Mail
|Freevee
|The Christmas Calendar
|Freevee
|The Spruces and the Pines
|Freevee
|Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Bone to Pick
|Peacock
|Come Dance at My Wedding
|Peacock
|Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, with Love
|Peacock
|Just the Way You Are
|Peacock
|Love on Ice
|Peacock
|MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
|Peacock
|A Midnight Kiss
|Peacock
|Mitch Albom’s Have a Little Faith
|Peacock
|A New Year’s Resolution
|Peacock
|One Winter Weekend
|Peacock
|Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead
|Peacock
|Pictures of Hollis Woods
|Peacock
|The Simpsons (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (1:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (4:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Puppy Dog Pals “Wrap Party Pups/Fixing Santa’s Sleigh” (7:00 p.m.)
|Disney Junior
|Serving Up the Holidays (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Friday, December 2
|Your Christmas or Mine
|Prime Video
|Hotel for the Holidays
|Freevee
|Mistletoe Mixup
|Freevee
|Interrupting Chicken Holiday Special
|Apple TV+
|Pretzel and the Puppies Holiday Special
|Apple TV+
|The Snoopy Show Holiday Collection
|Apple TV+
|I Want a Dog for Christmas
|Apple TV+
|Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales
|Apple TV+
|A Big Fat Family Christmas
|Peacock
|Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “The Gingerbread Palace” (7:00 a.m.)
|Disney Channel
|Firebuds “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race (10:30 a.m.)
|Disney Channel
|The Villains of Valley View “How the Villains Stole Christmas” (8:00 p.m.)
|Disney Channel
|BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes “Hauntin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (8:30 p.m.)
|Disney Channel
|Raven’s Home “A Country Cousin Christmas” (9:00 p.m.)
|Disney Channel
|The Preacher’s Wife (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Jingle All the Way 2 (9:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street” (11:35 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (4:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:50 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Star (11:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Little Drummer Boy (1:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Saturday, December 3
|A Fabled Holiday
|Peacock
|The Holiday Stocking
|Peacock
|Big City Greens “Virtually Christmas” (9:00 p.m.)
|Disney Channel
|The Little Drummer Boy (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (9:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Star (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (2:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (5:10 p.m.
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (10:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:50 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|A New Orleans Noel (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Sunday, December 4
|Undercover Holiday
|Peacock
|Fit for Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (8:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Search for Santa Paws (10:10 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (12:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (5:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Daddy’s Home 2 (11:50 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Merry Textmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Monday, December 5
|A Lot Like Christmas
|Prime Video
|Big City Greens “Virtually Christmas” (8:00 p.m.)
|Disney XD
|Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Holiday in Handcuffs (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Daddy’s Home 2 (1:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (3:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Scrooged (8:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Snow (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Waltons’ Homecoming (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|The Great Christmas Light Fight (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Tuesday, December 6
|Stealing Christmas (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (12:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Jingle All the Way 2 (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Scrooged (4:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Snow 2: Brain Freeze (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Press Your Luck (9:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|The $100,000 Pyramid (10:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Wednesday, December 7
|Home Alone 3 (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|All I Didn’t Want For Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|VH1
|Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (9:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|The Conners holiday episode (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|The Goldbergs holiday episode (8:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Abbott Elementary (9:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Home Economics (9:30 p.m.)
|ABC
Thursday, December 8
|Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Unaccompanied Minors (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Prancer Returns (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (4:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas in Boston (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Scentsational Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|CMA Country Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Friday, December 9
|Something from Tiffany’s
|Prime Video
|The Most Colorful Time of the Year
|Peacock
|Unaccompanied Minors (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (9:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11:35 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (11:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|A Recipe for Joy (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
Saturday, December 10
|Christmas Class Reunion
|Peacock
|The Gift of Peace
|Peacock
|Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Search for Santa Paws (9:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (1:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frozen (6:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frozen II (8:50 p.m. ET)
|Freeform
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (11:00 p.m. ET)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (11:30 p.m. ET)
|Freeform
|Kirk Franlin’s The Night Before Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Sunday, December 11
|National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Must Love Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|The Holiday Sitter
|Peacock
|Prancer Returns (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Unaccompanied Minors (9:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Jingle All the Way 2 (11:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (1:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (4:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (6:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Last Christmas (11:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Single and Ready to Jingle (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
Monday, December 12
|Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home for the Holidays (1:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Last Christmas (3:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas Cupid (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Great Christmas Light Fight (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Tuesday, December 13
|Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Kung Fu Panda Holiday (8:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Little Drummer Boy (8:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (9:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Snowglobe (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey Saves Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Disney Prep & Landing (9:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Disney Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (9:30 p.m.)
|ABC
Wednesday, December 14
|Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Almost Christmas (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Perfect Holiday (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Preacher’s Wife (4:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (9:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|A New Diva’s Christmas Carol (8:00 p.m.)
|VH1
|Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 (9:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (8:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|A Very Backstreet Holiday (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Finding Harmony (10:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Thursday, December 15
|Call Me Claus (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Simpsons (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Perfect Holiday (12:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Jingle All the Way 2 (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Unaccompanied Minors (4:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Record Breaking Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas Around the USA (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode of Ghosts (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Friday, December 16
|About Fate
|Prime Video
|The Night Before
|Freevee
|Holiday Heritage
|Peacock
|It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Little Drummer Boy (9:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Prep & Landing (9:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (10:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Unaccompanied Minors (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (5:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (7:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (10:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|A Christmas to Treasure (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|Reindeer in Here (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|The Greatest @Home Videos (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Saturday, December 17
|Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
|Peacock
|Twas the Night Before Christmas
|Peacock
|The Little Drummer Boy (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (10:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (3:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (5:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (6:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (8:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Holiday Dating Guide (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
Sunday, December 18
|When Hope Calls Christmas
|Prime Video
|Hanukkah on Rye
|Peacock
|When Christmas Was Young (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Cricket on the Hearth (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Call Me Claus (8:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (10:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (12:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (4:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Scrooged (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Wrapped Up in Love (8:00 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|When Christmas Was Young (8:30 p.m.)
|CBS
Monday, December 19
|Marry Berry’s Ultimate Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|PBS
|Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Family Guy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Scrooged (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|The CW
Tuesday, December 20
|Family Guy (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (12:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (1:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (3:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Last Christmas (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Prancer Returns (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|CBS Special: Mariah Carey “Merry Christmas to All” (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (8:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Toy Story That Time Forgot (9:00 p.m.)
|ABC
|Shrek the Halls (9:30 p.m.)
|ABC
Wednesday, December 21
|Prancer Returns (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Last Christmas (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (1:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (6:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Simpsons (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Fuhgeddabbout Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|VH1
|Beebo Saves Christmas (9:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|The Price is Right At Night (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
Thursday, December 22
|A Charlie Brown Christmas
|Apple TV+
|Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Search for Santa Paws (9:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Kung Fu Panda Holiday (1:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (3:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Star (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (7:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Prep & Landing (11:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (11:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Star (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (9:00 p.m.)
|NBC
Friday, December 23
|Kung Fu Panda Holiday (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (10:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (12:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (3:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (5:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (7:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022 (9:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove (8:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|Christmas Takes Flight (9:00 p.m.)
|CBS
|How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (8:30 p.m.)
|NBC
|Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (9:00 p.m.)
|NBC
Saturday, December 24
|A Christmas Story (8:00 p.m. through Christmas Day)
|TBS/TNT
|Love the Coopers (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (9:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (6:50 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (7:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (9:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas Around the World (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|It’s a Wonderful Life (8 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)
|NBC
|The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone (8:00 p.m.)
|ABC
Sunday, December 25
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Apple TV+
|Home Alone (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (12:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (2:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (2:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (7:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (9:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (11:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas Around the USA (8:00 p.m.)
|The CW
|Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (7:00 a.m.)
|ABC