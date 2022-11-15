Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2022 Schedule

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or so they say. Some people love the holiday season. And then there are those grinches who don’t see the whole appeal. But if there’s one tried and true way to get into holiday spirit, it’s through exposure therapy to Christmas movies and specials.

In the streaming era, there are more options than ever to catch a Christmas movie or a holiday TV special pretty much whenever you need it. Still, each day in the late November and December calendars brings a whole host of new options to the table. Here we’ve gathered all of those options that we can find in a helpful day-by-day format. Read on to find out when your favorite holiday specials will be airing or streaming and learn how to find some new favorites!

A note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, we’ve decided not to include them in our curated schedule this year, save for new releases. Instead, please check out Hallmark Channel’s official schedule and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’s official schedule for every single Christmas movie Hallmark has to offer during the 2022 holiday season. Some Hallmark titles will be available on Peacock, and you can find those on our list. Additionally, a list of notable U.K. holiday specials can be found over here.

Now, without further ado, check out our holiday movies and TV schedule below!