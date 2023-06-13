Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Has Been Setting Up His Replacement for Years

Sajak’s exit takes place within the context of another recent high profile hosting search for Sony Pictures Television. After long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020, Sony embarked on a lengthy process to find his replacement, auditioning more than a dozen public figures for the top job. It did not go so well. New Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards effectively hired himself and then almost immediately had to fire himself after clips of him saying offensive things on a podcast emerged.

It stands to reason then that Sony would want to go as safe a route as possible in its choice for the next Wheel of Fortune host. And sure enough, early reports indicate that TV hosting veteran Ryan Seacrest is in the running for the gig. Also in the running is sure to be Pat’s longtime co-host Vanna White. White has been with Wheel for as long as Sajak has and has arguably had the more difficult job – traversing a cavernous Burbank soundstage to reveal the letters in the show’s hangman-style puzzles. White even filled in for Sajak in late 2019 and early 2020 when he required emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage.

Either Seacrest or White would be a fine choice but there’s another Wheel of Fortune figure who Sajak has been not-so-stealthily preparing for the hosting job for the past few years now. And that’s his daughter Maggie Sajak.

A country music singer and Princeton grad, Maggie has floated around the periphery of Wheel of Fortune her whole life. Her bio on the show’s website (and it’s a detailed, extensive bio if you’re looking for more evidence of her host-in-waiting status) mentions that she “made her debut on the show as a one-year-old, toddling onto the set with her father.”

Since 2021, Maggie has enjoyed an official role with Wheel of Fortune as the show’s “Social Correspondent.” She pops up in nearly every episode to discuss the game’s latest online initiatives and posts extensively about its episodes.

She even filled in for Vanna when she took over for Pat in 2019-2020 and did so again earlier this year.