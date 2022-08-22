How are House of the Dragon’s Characters Related to Game of Thrones’ Characters?

House Targaryen: Ancestors of Queen Daenerys

This one’s straightforward – or as straightforward a lineage can be when incest is widely practised and everybody’s wife is also their aunt and sister. House of the Dragons’ Targaryens have been the royal family in Westeros for over a hundred years, since their ancestor Aegon the Conqueror founded the Targaryen dynasty and united the Seven Kingdoms under the Iron Throne. In total, the family would rule for 300 years until Robert Baratheon led a rebellion against Mad King Aerys II and usurped the Iron Throne.

In Game of Thrones, the only surviving Targaryens are brother and sister Viserys (who died when Khal Drogo gave him a molten ‘golden crown’), Queen Daenerys (who died when Jon Snow murdered her after the sack of King’s Landing), their nephew Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen – the secret child of Lyanna Stark and Viserys and Dany’s brother Prince Rhaegar, and the secretly-a-Targaryen Night’s Watch Maester Aemon.

House Hightower: Targaryen and Tyrell Allies

The Hightowers are a powerful house allied to the Targaryens and the Tyrells of Highgarden in House of the Dragon. They include recent widower Otto Hightower – Hand of the King to Viserys I, the father of Alicent and Gwayne, and the younger brother of Hobert Hightower, who swore fealty to Princess Rhaenerya at the end of episode one.

The only Hightower we really saw on Game of Thrones was in Bran’s flashback vision of Jon Snow’s birth at the Tower of Joy. In Season 6 episode ‘Oathbreaker’, Bran watched his father Ned Stark kill Gerold Hightower, who was Commander of the Kingsguard for the Mad King Aerys II, and one of the knights guarding the tower containing Lyanna Stark, the lover of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Dany’s brother, killed in battle by Robert Baratheon). Ned’s sister Lyanna died in the tower giving birth to her and Rhaegar’s son, who was raised by Ned Stark as his own bastard, Jon Snow.

Hightower blood runs along important (but spoiler-filled, so we’ll stay vague) familial lines in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. By the time of Game of Thrones, it’s found its way into House Tyrell via Alerie Hightower who married Mace Tyrell and became the mother of Queen Margaery and Ser Loras Tyrell, both of whom died when Cersei blew up the Sept of Baelor and extinguished the Tyrell line.

House Baratheon: King Robert’s Ancestors; Related to Princess Rhaenys

The Baratheons unseated at the tourney by Prince Daemon Targaryen are Lord Boremund and his son Borros, of Storm’s End. Lord Boremund Baratheon is the uncle through her mother’s side of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (whom he quasi-treasonously styled as “The Queen Who Never Was”). Though Boremund swore fealty to Princess Rhaenerya at the end of the episode, he supported his niece’s claim to the throne over that of her cousin Viserys I.