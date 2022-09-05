What Would a Breaking Bad Video Game Have Looked Like?

Open World Action Adventure

This is the highest-risk, highest-reward genre that these shows could be translated into. The beautiful New Mexican landscape from these worlds could be further fleshed out in an open-world adventure game, giving the fans a playground to wander around in and explore. It could either play out like Red Dead Redemption, where you play as Walter and you galavant around the desert and the metropolis, interacting with all of the citizens of Albuquerque. Or it could resemble the Uncharted series, where it’s a lot more action-oriented and with linear progression.

The developers would have to decide whether the missions would take plot lines directly from the shows, or whether they would be a mix of canon-fodder with novel stories. This option would allow for the game to fill in some of the things the shows didn’t get to spend time with. For example, a lot of us always wanted to see more of Jesse’s daily escapades with Mike in the fourth season of Breaking Bad, or Walt’s race to the top of the meth food chain in the middle of the fifth season. We can easily imagine this being a huge hit on the PS5.

Role-Playing/Strategy

RPGs are the best types of games for character-intensive experiences, and Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are definitely that. Leveling up Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Jimmy McGill, and Kim Wexler with new abilities and items would flawlessly mirror the way their characters change in the shows.

The biggest thing a developer would have to figure out is what type of combat the game would have. Turn-based seems like the best option. There aren’t enough antagonists or on-screen enemies to go around hacking and slashing like in Diablo. A role-playing adventure with these characters would have to be slower, more deliberate, and atmospheric.

A JRPG is kind of out of the question because of the neo-western themes. The closest thing I can think of that eliminates all of these disclaimers is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Choosing between all of the fan-favorite characters for your playthrough means going through the journey with a different character class that distinctly affects your trajectory in the game.

Walt and Jesse’s power-ups would be different from Hank and Gomez – they’d be more of a stealth class because they often win with guile or trickery, whereas their counterparts are more heroic because they are DEA agents. This would be a massive game that would live on PC and the PS5.