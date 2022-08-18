MultiVersus: Neo, Beetlejuice, Ted Lasso, and the Wildest Character Rumors and Leaks
MultiVersus' roster is already a meme come true, but a persistent series of rumors strongly suggest that some of the wildest WB characters have yet to join the fight.
The rise of downloadable patches has been a blessing for modern fighting games. Many modern fighters have expanded their rosters of playable characters through DLC, which has given rise to countless leaks and rumors. For instance, the Super Smash Bros. community regularly tries its hardest to discover all the season pass fighters that will appear in the game. As such, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the MultiVersus community is currently doing the same.
Like other platformer fighting games before it, MultiVersus launched with a healthy, if small, collection of playable characters. Everything from fan-favorite DC characters such as Batman and Superman to Loony Tunes favorites such as Bugs Bunny and Taz. Of course, Warner Bros.’s influence extends well beyond those properties. There’s a truly wild range of characters who could theoretically appear in the game.
Taking a page from the Super Smash Bros. community, MultiVersus fans have dug deep into every bit of information they can find in the hopes of figuring out who will join the game’s roster. To their credit, those digital sleuths discovered that Rick and Morty, Gremlins’ Stripe, and Black Adam would show up long before the developers confirmed those characters. Those same fans even think they know which fighters are currently in the pipeline.
Before we dive into some of those rumors, let’s be very clear that these are all rumors. There are a lot of MultiVersus leaks going around at the moment, and while we tried to focus on the most prominent, interesting, and seemingly possible roster additions, these are all nothing more than rumors until further notice. Still, it’s fascinating to see the many ways the MultiVersus roster could conceivably grow.
Marvin the Martian
Marvin the Martian is one of Looney Tunes‘ most popular recurring antagonists. He also happens to be instantly recognizable thanks to his ensemble reminiscent of the Roman god, Mars (Marvin is from Mars…get it?). While gamers haven’t found that famous character model in MultiVersus‘ data, they have unearthed plenty of Marvin voice lines that have led some to believe that Marvin’s MultiVersus appearance is closer to a matter of “when” rather than “if.”
Nubia
You may not know Nubia by name, but you most certainly know her half-sister: Wonder Woman. Well, MultiVersus rumors suggest that Nubia could be joining her half-sister on the game’s roster. Dataminers have even found what appears to be concept art, models, and voice lines related to the character, so the odds of Nubia’s eventual inclusion are seemingly high. Of course, she could also end up being an alternate Wonder Woman skin similar to Jake the Dog’s current Cake the Cat skin variant.
Raven (Teen Titans)
Raven is one of the major members of the Teen Titans. While the character was fairly popular during earlier Teen Titans comics, the group’s 2003 cartoon really elevated her to new heights, thanks in no small part due to Tara Strong’s memorable voice performance. While dataminers haven’t found any Raven character models, some have seemingly discovered Raven voice lines (the original evidence of which has since been taken down) that reference Superman, Reindog, and other MultiVersus characters. And yes, if the leaks turn out to be true, it seems that Tara Strong will portray Raven in the game.
Gizmo
Since Gremlins’ Stripe has already been confirmed, one can’t help but wonder why the developers opted for the iconic mohawked Mogwai and not his progenitor, Gizmo? Of course, if leaks are to be believed, the little fuzzball will eventually show up. Leakers have discovered a player icon bearing Gizmo’s likeness, as well as voice lines that appear to come from Gizmo rather than Stripe. One such line even features Harley Quinn calling Gizmo by name. Of course, that could mean that Gizmo will be a separate character or just skin for Stripe. There’s also a chance that Gizmo and Stripe will be the game’s next “two-for-one” fighters or have some kind of mechanical relationship with each other.
Poison Ivy
Pamela Isley, better known as Poison Ivy, is Gotham’s resident ecoterrorist and occasional antihero. She specializes in controlling plants and using seducing others into helping her commit crimes. While gamers haven’t found any voice lines or models that point to Poison Ivy being in MultiVersus, they have found some unused lines from Batman that reference the character. It’s possible that means she was somehow cut along the way, though it would be surprising if Batman and Harley Quinn ended up being the only Gotham City residents in the game (more on that in a bit).
Daenerys Targaryen and The Hound
So far, Arya Stark is the only Game of Thrones character playable in MultiVersus. According to some leaks, though, that might not be the case for long. According to a Reddit user who previously leaked significant information about the game, early MultiVersus builds included references to Daenerys Targaryen and Sandor Clegane. Unfortunately, the only information on those characters was hidden deep within the game’s code. So, either development had barely started at the time those characters were being worked on, or their inclusion was only ever wishful thinking. Since Arya is already in the game, though, it’s not a huge stretch to assume other Game of Thrones characters will follow.
Scorpion and Sub-Zero
MultiVersus isn’t the only WB-owned fighting starring DC characters. After all, the company also owns NetherRealm Studios: the studio in charge of the Injustice franchise and modern Mortal Kombat titles. Since MultiVersus is a gathering of iconic WB characters, it only makes sense the faces…err…masks of Mortal Kombat (Scorpion and Sub-Zero) will eventually show up. While nobody has found voice lines for those characters, let alone models, leakers have unearthed several so far unused Jake the Dog lines that reference the iconic “Flawless Victory” and “Get over here!” quotes. Those could just end up being nothing more than references but…fingers crossed.
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice has strangely dipped in and out of popular culture since debuting in the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name. He has been enjoying something of a recent comeback, though, as demonstrated by a Teen Titans episode devoted to the character as well as the rise of a shockingly popular Beetlejuice Broadway musical. Rumors also suggest that Beetlejuice will eventually appear in MultiVersus. At the very least, leakers have discovered numerous voice lines of the character interacting with other MultiVersus fighters, including the aforementioned Nubia.
The Joker
Do you know what the MultiVersus roster currently lacks? Villains. So far, all of the characters in the game are heroes or antiheroes, which is why rumors that Joker might show up seem to be so popular. Aside from a random laugh and two uncovered voice lines of Batman talking about the Joker, nobody has found any evidence that Player First Games is planning to make that character playable anytime soon. Still, this certainly feels like a logical addition.
Gandalf
Gandalf is actually one of the earliest characters that MultiVersus dataminers seemingly uncovered evidence of. However, much of that “evidence” was typical leaker fare, such as out-of-focus pictures and voice lines from questionable sources. To make matters worse, it seems that some of the files referencing Gandalf have since been removed, and it’s even been suggested by a Reddit leaker that the Tolkien estate is opposed to Gandalf appearing in the game. Never say never, but this rumor isn’t looking that good at the moment.
Harry Potter and Ron Weasley
Gandalf wasn’t the only wizard referenced in early builds of MultiVersus. Harry Potter and Ron Weasley were also discovered in some very early datamined data. However, like Gandalf, the trail that leads to those two appearing in MultiVersus has gone cold recently. It makes sense that someone from the Harry Potter universe will eventually join the game, but there’s nothing concrete that strongly suggests anyone from the wizarding world will soon be appearing in the game. As always, though, you can’t rule out any major character from any cornerstone WB property.
Johnny Bravo, Samurai Jack, and the Powerpuff Girls
MultiVersus already includes several Cartoon Network characters, including Finn the Human and Steven Universe. What about characters from older Cartoon Network shows, though? According to an early leak, they might be joining the party too. Johnny Bravo, Samurai Jack, and the Powerpuff girls were all seemingly referenced in early builds of MultiVersus that contained data related to some of the previously mentioned characters. That’s all we know so far, though. Based on the information available (and the information not available), this seems to be a case of characters who are perhaps being strongly considered but may not be in the developer’s short-term plans.
Max Max
It’s easy to forget, but Warner Bros. technically owns the Mad Max franchise and the rights to the series’ lead character. Once upon a time, Warner Bros. even published the Mad Max video game developed by Avalanche Studios. That might explain why gamers found references to the character in MultiVersus’ early alpha. Like so many MultiVersus rumors, though, that’s about where this story ends. Max feels like a bit of a longshot compared to some other more family-friendly (and generally more mainstream) characters that could appear in MultiVersus, and there’s currently little evidence that he is more than a concept character.
Ben 10
When you think of popular action cartoons of the 200s, Ben 10 comes to mind. The series starred the character Ben Tennyson, who could transform into various aliens thanks to a piece of extraterrestrial technology resembling a watch. That certainly sounds like a great premise for a fighting game character. The developers at Player First Games apparently feel the same, as the first alpha build of MultiVersus includes data that reference Ben 10. Given how popular Cartoon Network characters seem to be in the game, it would hardly be surprising to see Ben 10 join the fray.
Godzilla and King Kong
Even though Godzilla and King Kong were conceptualized by two different studios, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have given them new life thanks to the burgeoning “MonsterVerse.” Not only are those iconic monsters a perfect fit for the game, but they were even referenced in some of those previously discussed early leaks that were filled with unused data. However, unlike certain other rumors, we can probably put this one comfortably to rest, as the official MultiVersus Twitter account confirmed that Godzilla isn’t coming to the game. That doesn’t rule out King Kong, but it doesn’t exactly bode well for him either.
Emmet (The Lego Movie)
One of the most consistent and profitable properties in the WB arsenal has been the Lego line of games and movies. Of course, the popularity of 2014’s The Lego Movie arguably helped elevate the brand to a new level of multimedia success. Since Emmet is the mascot of the Lego Movie franchise, many gamers are hopeful he will eventually represent Lego in MultiVersus. If you’re desperate for confirmation of that hope, then it’s potentially worth noting that some of those previously mentioned datamining efforts have uncovered what certainly appear to be Lego blocks in the game. However, while a lot of fans seem convinced that Emmet could end up being the Lego representative in the game, there’s nothing at this time that directly supports that theory at this time.
Eleven
Even though the early Super Smash Bros. games mostly stuck to Nintendo characters, the franchise gradually incorporated more third-party characters. It started with Solid Snake and Sonic but that effort grew to include characters like Sephiroth, Banjo-Kazooie, and Minecraft’s Steve. Rumor has it MultiVersus might pull something similar. Even though the game is primarily sticking to characters owned by Warner Bros., leakers claimed to have found voice lines referencing Eleven: aka. Jane “El” Hopper from Stranger Things. Of course, Netflix owns the rights to the character and show, which is what makes her potential inclusion such a big deal. Honestly, it seems much more likely that the Eleven voice lines are simply being misinterpreted or are simply a remnant of some other idea.
Scooby Doo
Shaggy and Velma are in MultiVersus, but what is the Scooby Gang without Scooby? Dataminers referenced above claim to have discovered leaked voice lines from Shaggy and Velma that directly refer to Scooby Doo. One of those voice lines even features Shaggy scolding Scooby for knocking him out of the ring. Furthermore, early social marketing for MultiVersus referenced Scooby Doo as one of the game’s playable characters, although that was changed when the game was released. So maybe the developers wanted to include Scooby when MultiVersus launched, or maybe they wanted to patch in the dog at a later date. Regardless, this is one character rumor that seems to have a little weight behind it.
Wicked Witch
The Wizard of Oz is a beloved family film based on a book of the same name. Initially, the movie was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and distributed by Loew’s Inc., but now Warner Bros. owns the rights to the property. While the movie has plenty of characters to draw from for a potential MultiVersus character, the developers may have opted for the Wicked Witch of the West. Hey, we did say the game currently lacks villains. Some of the YouTuber leakers mentioned above claim that a recent MultiVersus update secretly added in voice lines from the Wicked Witch, including announcer lines and character interactions. That addition seems to make thematic sense, though there are a few other potential magic-based characters that the MultiVersus team may choose to incorporate first.
Neo
It’s not hard to imagine Neo fitting into MultiVersus‘ brand of chaotic combat, especially since WB conveniently happens to have distributed the Matrix movies. While the MultiVersus team hasn’t outright said that Neo is coming to the game, there is a little smoke around this fire. After all, a recent MultiVersus patch secretly added in an animated banner that looks suspiciously like The Matrix’s iconic green code. While Keanu Reeves has previously shot down the idea of Neo appearing in Mortal Kombat, that seemed to be more representative of his personal feelings rather than an official statement on crossovers. Maybe Neo will fly in MultiVersus soon.
Ted Lasso
As strange as this may sound, one of the earliest MultiVersus character roster rumors (which was shared by a prominent Reddit leaker) suggested that Ted Lasso was “very likely” to be added to the MultiVersus roster at some point. While Warner Bros. is one of Ted Lasso‘s producers, and the character is certainly popular, this does seem like a bit of a stretch given the many other character possibilities on the table. Then again, LeBron James shows that a sports-based character can work well in the game.