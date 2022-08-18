MultiVersus: Neo, Beetlejuice, Ted Lasso, and the Wildest Character Rumors and Leaks

Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian is one of Looney Tunes‘ most popular recurring antagonists. He also happens to be instantly recognizable thanks to his ensemble reminiscent of the Roman god, Mars (Marvin is from Mars…get it?). While gamers haven’t found that famous character model in MultiVersus‘ data, they have unearthed plenty of Marvin voice lines that have led some to believe that Marvin’s MultiVersus appearance is closer to a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

Nubia

You may not know Nubia by name, but you most certainly know her half-sister: Wonder Woman. Well, MultiVersus rumors suggest that Nubia could be joining her half-sister on the game’s roster. Dataminers have even found what appears to be concept art, models, and voice lines related to the character, so the odds of Nubia’s eventual inclusion are seemingly high. Of course, she could also end up being an alternate Wonder Woman skin similar to Jake the Dog’s current Cake the Cat skin variant.

Raven (Teen Titans)

Raven is one of the major members of the Teen Titans. While the character was fairly popular during earlier Teen Titans comics, the group’s 2003 cartoon really elevated her to new heights, thanks in no small part due to Tara Strong’s memorable voice performance. While dataminers haven’t found any Raven character models, some have seemingly discovered Raven voice lines (the original evidence of which has since been taken down) that reference Superman, Reindog, and other MultiVersus characters. And yes, if the leaks turn out to be true, it seems that Tara Strong will portray Raven in the game.

Gizmo

Since Gremlins’ Stripe has already been confirmed, one can’t help but wonder why the developers opted for the iconic mohawked Mogwai and not his progenitor, Gizmo? Of course, if leaks are to be believed, the little fuzzball will eventually show up. Leakers have discovered a player icon bearing Gizmo’s likeness, as well as voice lines that appear to come from Gizmo rather than Stripe. One such line even features Harley Quinn calling Gizmo by name. Of course, that could mean that Gizmo will be a separate character or just skin for Stripe. There’s also a chance that Gizmo and Stripe will be the game’s next “two-for-one” fighters or have some kind of mechanical relationship with each other.

Poison Ivy

Pamela Isley, better known as Poison Ivy, is Gotham’s resident ecoterrorist and occasional antihero. She specializes in controlling plants and using seducing others into helping her commit crimes. While gamers haven’t found any voice lines or models that point to Poison Ivy being in MultiVersus, they have found some unused lines from Batman that reference the character. It’s possible that means she was somehow cut along the way, though it would be surprising if Batman and Harley Quinn ended up being the only Gotham City residents in the game (more on that in a bit).

Daenerys Targaryen and The Hound

So far, Arya Stark is the only Game of Thrones character playable in MultiVersus. According to some leaks, though, that might not be the case for long. According to a Reddit user who previously leaked significant information about the game, early MultiVersus builds included references to Daenerys Targaryen and Sandor Clegane. Unfortunately, the only information on those characters was hidden deep within the game’s code. So, either development had barely started at the time those characters were being worked on, or their inclusion was only ever wishful thinking. Since Arya is already in the game, though, it’s not a huge stretch to assume other Game of Thrones characters will follow.