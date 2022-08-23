Netflix’s Tekken: Bloodline is a Love Letter to Fighting Games

While there is a fair amount of plotting that uses non-fighting scenes to move the show along, especially as it pertains to the relationship between Jin and his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, the program is able to morph the fighting gameplay from the original media with the storytelling of modern television. The grueling battles and training that Jin goes through takes the place of a regular cutscene in a video game. You can see the struggle of the characters as they go through the King of Iron Fist Tournament, its intensity bearing down on us just as much as them.

If you are a fan of the video games, specifically Tekken 3 (the game that serves as the main inspiration for the anime), you will no doubt feel like the creators fully understand the overall look and feel of the genre. While not quite as popular today, this franchise used to be one of the defining fighting games of the late 1990s and early 2000s on the Playstation and Playstation 2.

Unlike The Last of Us adaptation that will premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2023, this anime can’t rely on traditional narration, dialogue, or elaborate character exposition. It’s not a fighting adaptation if it doesn’t have fighting. This makes Tekken: Bloodline a true love letter to fans of the original work.

If you are a casual gamer or a newcomer to the franchise who just loves anime, you might find the methods used in this show somewhat laborious or superficially extended. You have to love the fighting genre to love this adaptation. The climatic story moments don’t hit nearly as hard without the enjoyment of the guts of the work, which are in the battle arena, sweating it out with Jin.

This might also be because the base of the story without the action is pretty cliche for most animes. Jin is jousting to avenge his mother’s death, and in the process he finds out more about his backstory. This is basic anime fare, and the lack of episodes to flesh it out makes it fairly unimaginative when compared to other similar shows.

Try to think about Tekken: Bloodline the way you would the Pokémon anime. The characters are not as inherently relatable as Ash Ketchum, Brock, and Misty, but the way the show plays out is similarly fashioned. Each brawl is supposed to be a little piece of Jin’s character development. A failure represents a new turning point for the series. This is the best way to immerse the viewer into the experience, almost as if they have a controller in their hands still.