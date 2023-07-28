What We Do in the Shadows Introduces Some Big Energy Vampire Cameos

“If they go to it too often, they stand out too much,” Proksch, who wore pants for the Zoom meeting, unlike his character who sacrifices his electability with erectile exposure, tells Den of Geek. “An energy vampire wants to just fit into the crowd, and stay somewhat hidden amongst the crowd. I don’t think he seeks the spotlight too often because of that.”

This is consistent with how Proksch considered his character’s non-descript tenure with the Vampire Council. “As much as Colin loved having some power, I think his M.O. is really just fading into the background,” Proksch told us in 2021. “He can prey a lot easier just trying to mix into the group, be a spider with his web, in the background. I think that’s how he prefers to prey. Even when he becomes part of the Vampiric Council, he still allows others to exceed him in power.”

The episode introduces The Council of Energy Vampires, which Colin believed was always a myth, as opposed to the very visible Vampire Council, played by well-known actors renowned for iconic vampiric roles. The Council of Energy Vampires are played by a group of reliable comedians and comic actors, all identified in the credits by their first names: Jo Firestone, whose phone is blowing up with messages throughout the proceedings; Aparna Nancherla, who cannot work the volume on her microphone; Gregg Turkington, who over-explains the technological solutions to both their problems; Hannibal Buress, who gets there first, apologizes for being late, but explains he wasn’t listening; and Martha Kelly who plays the Chairman of the Council.

The Vampire Council are so effective, they make regular appearances. The Council of Energy Vampires are so good at their job, we are not sure if we’d can’t wait to see them come back, or hope this is a one-time guest appearance. Politics make for strange bedfellows, and Colin’s old heartbreaker Evie Russell (Vanessa Bayer) returns to suck all the air out of the room, and walks off with the most pathetic of emotional vacuum performance magnificence.

The Council of Energy Vampires make a great case for that specific vampire class being so drawn to politics. The appeal does not lie in the angst which can be drawn from the drama of political intrigue, but the comedy of soul-searing bureaucracy. The council says it is the very foundation on which they thrive, but there are other perks. As Colin points out in the episode, the debate stage is a prime source for a mega-drain.

“I think that’s just something that energy vampires dabble in once in a while when they need to put on some pounds,” says Proksch. “It’s the Wagyu of the energy vampire world.”