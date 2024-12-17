What We Do in the Shadows Finale Features A Long-Awaited Character Return

This article contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 11.

The best comedy series finales often operate as “greatest hits” compilations of the many beloved episodes that came before them. With the last episode of its sixth and final season, What We Do in the Shadows gets the memo.

The finale, helpfully titled “The Finale,” harkens back to what made this FX vampire mockumentary great for so many years. The plot picks up with the Staten Island vampires discovering that the documentary crew filming them for more than half a decade is abruptly calling it quits, declaring that they have enough footage to work with. While the mortal Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is devastated by the prospect of this chapter in his life coming to a close; Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) all respond with a shrug.

Nigh-immortal vampires are used to things coming to an end in a way that human beings just can’t wrap their heads around. In an attempt to explain this to Guillermo, Nadja points out that this isn’t even the gang’s first time being filmed for a documentary. They then sit down to watch some footage from The Maysles Brothers 1958 unreleased documentary “Vampires.” There we see that Nandor and company have been having virtually the exact same conversations with one another for decades (mostly about considerate corpse disposal in the household). We also see that Nandor has been unwittingly blowing the vamps’ cover for just as long, granting an interview to a local paper that reveals himself to be ageless.