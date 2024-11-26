What We Do in the Shadows Pays Homage to an Internet Classic

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 8 “P.I. Undercover: New York” deals with our Staten Island vampire friends discovering the magic of procedural cop dramas. In the process, however, the show also pays homage to another beloved TV moment that has now been forever canonized as an internet meme.

The installment picks up with Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) discovering that the street outside his crumbling mansion has been shut down to film the popular TV series “P.I. Undercover: New York.” A police procedural in its fourth season, P.I. Undercover is described as “winsomely compelling copaganda” by online poster CR69 a.k.a. Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). But, of course, all Nandor really needs to know about the show is that something is shooting right outside his home and he wants to be involved. With Colin Robinson and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) sidelined by a B-plot trip to Colin’s old work buddy and his sexually-repressed wife, Nandor is joined in his mission by Laszlo (Matt Berry) and P.I. Undercover superfan Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Upon arriving on set, Nandor and Laszlo’s first stop is to ingratiate themselves with actor Cal Bodian (Kevin Pollak), who plays lead detective Jack Mancuso. Laszlo floats in behind Cal, gestures to food on a catering table and says “Ahhh good evening, sir. Can I interest you in a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?”

For the uninitiated (i.e. the the innocents who haven’t had their brain rotted from years of internet exposure), Laszlo referencing “a succulent Chinese meal” just sounds like Exhibit #9,018,203,193 of Matt Berry pulling off an incredible line read (see also: Neeeewue Yaaallk Cittttaaay). For the rest of us sickos, however, it means something more. Berry even teased the reference well ahead of time, revealing back during San Diego Comic-Con that he snuck “a succulent Chinese meal” into the show’s sixth and final season. Now that moment is finally here and it doesn’t disappoint.