What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Review

In his ultimate break from the obedient familiar role, Guillermo is a resolutely bad liar. While his condition affords the series to explore the comic possibilities of special effects makeup, the duplicity provides more malevolent mirth. This devolves into further malignancy when Laszlo (Matt Berry) begins to probe. His experiments into Guillermo’s secret change of nature uncover a wealth of vampire-myth nuggets. The scientific process of elimination adds up to a wondrous segment on testing whether vampires are truly compelled to count grains of rice if spilled in their path. Laszlo proves each vampiric legend wrong, if only to himself. It is a rising gag that doesn’t overstay its welcome. The same can’t be said about how this very same scientific gaze alienates his love Nadja, and her newfound community roots.

The Guide (Kristen Schaal) diagnoses Nadja with a supernatural hex, which is much different from a curse. Curses are laughable, hexes are funny, and the vampires know funny. Schaal is now in the opening credits, but The Guide is still a mere acquaintance to the other vampires. She is not an insider or a friend, and she still learns things on a need-to-know basis. Usually after those things have grown beyond need to imperative necessity. For much of the season, The Guide attempts to fit in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries. Her many frustrations spark minor hilarity. To the group, she is a vampire bureaucrat they’d prefer filed away. The callous invisibility is draining in ways a major segment of the audience can savor.

Colin continues his arc as the Kramer of What We Do in the Shadows, moving from one dead-end job to the next. His interpretation of the most annoying waiter in a city filled with such wait staff makes for a wave of disinterested chuckles. Colin also runs for political office for a short term, before getting bored with it. Politics do make for some strange bedfellows, and one of the stranger recurring guest actors makes a welcome return, and sucks all the air out of the room.

Demetriou’s secondary character, Doll With the Spirit of Deceased Human Nadja Inhabiting It, has her own tragicomic arc over the course of the season. Horribly disfigured during an off-camera moment when Nadja was tipsy from binge-drinking the blood of drunk club patrons, Doll With the Spirit of Deceased Human Nadja Inhabiting It also wants to make up for past slights, and eternal frustrations. The eternally dolled up vessel of the young innocent woman slayed for brutal rebirth has the same desires as the immortal Nadja, but misses some of the matching parts.

“I find the puppet of the doll just the sweetest, most satisfying thing to interact with,” Demetriou says. “They make her hair the same as mine. She’s got her own little wardrobe rail. Any costume I wear, they’ll make a costume that matches. It’s like a six-year-old fantasy to have a doll with all these incredibly detailed matching clothes.” The childlike surprise catches quite a few laughs in its wide net. An early highlight is reminiscent of the “Take Me to the River”-singing fish mounted for Tony Soprano’s displeasure on The Sopranos.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 leans into the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The vampires continue to have their most monstrous fun in mundane settings. The very first episode, “The Mall,” takes place in a populated retail mecca, complete with Build-a-Bear and a carousel. In the same episode, Nandor hypnotizes an entire sports arena to forget a simple misstep in the stands. The scene is one of the most populated sequences on the show, but only used for a small insert gag.