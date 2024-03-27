What Homicide: New York Left Out About the Carnegie Deli Case

Netflix’s true crime series Homicide: New York’s first installment, “Carnegie Deli Massacre,” opens with the brutal murders of Jennifer Stahl, Charles “Trey” Helliwell, and Stephen King. The episode features NYPD Lieutenant Roger Parrino; Barbara Butcher, the second woman ever hired for the role of Death Investigator in Manhattan; and retired NYPD Det. Irma Rivera. The case plagues these veteran law enforcement professionals enough to revisit the evidence. The deaths seem to have weighed heavily on producer Dick Wolf too. “Tragedy on Rye,” a season 14 episode of his signature show Law & Order, is based on the tragic incident.

The crime also haunted New York. The murders happened on May 10, 2001, during a period when city crime had been on a downswing, and media at the time dredged up fears Times Square would go back to its not-so-distant wild and dangerous earlier character. Like the detectives in the show, it will be a long time before New Yorkers forget the associations. Here are some details the hour-long episode had to trim.

Who Was Jennifer Stahl?

The bodies of the victims were found bound with duct tape and shot in the back of the head, execution style. Helliwell’s fiancée, Rosemond Dane survived the head wound, as did Anthony Veader, Stahl’s hairdresser, who called 911 after the gunmen fled. The owner of the apartment, Stahl, succumbed to wounds in the hospital. Raised in Titusville, N.J., she was an actor best known as the backup dancer in a blue polka-dot dress in Dirty Dancing.

Stahl shifted her focus to songwriting, converting a room into a recording studio where she made music with friends, and dealt high-grade marijuana, also exclusively to friends. Weed was still illegal, and the docuseries points out elaborate precautions. Stahl treated customers like house guests, and promoted her songs, like “Ganja Woman.” She was more than relatable. The May 22, 2001 Village Voice piece “Ganja Woman” ends on the question: “And of course we all wonder: What if I had been there that evening, buying some pot?”