What Homicide: New York Leaves Out About the Michael McMorrow Case

Under a second round of questioning in a meeting with police, Abdela acknowledges kicking McMorrow with her rollerblades from behind. She’d already admitted instructing Vasquez to gut the body, and weigh it by stuffing it with rocks.

“Daphne admitted to being at the scene of the murder,” Butcher writes in What the Dead Know. “She admitted to kicking McMorrow’s legs out from under him and provoking his actions, even the instruction to gut him. ‘He’s a fatty,’ she was reported as saying. ‘He’ll sink.’ She denied taking part in the murder herself.”

Under Brafman’s counsel, Abdela confessed to participating in McMorrow’s killing, pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 1998. Abdela was sentenced to 39 months to 10 years in prison. Rumor circulated that her well-connected attorney pulled strings to drop the initial second-degree murder charge. This was what Vasquez faced when his trial began in November 1998. He was being blamed for all of it, but his defense rested on undisclosed details.

Did Daphne Abdela and Michael McMorrow Know Each Other?

Similar to Homicide: New York’s now-retired NYPD Homicide Detective Robert Mooney’s downtime devotional Grateful Dead badge, the buttoned-down, 44-year-old real estate agent Michael “Irish” McMorrow had sidelines. Like Jennifer Stahl, one of the shooting victims from episode 1, “The Carnegie Deli Massacre,” he was reportedly an aspiring musician, but also a hard-drinking life-of-the-party with a large group of friends, and a close family. McMorrow lived with his elderly mother at 93rd Street and Second Avenue.

The series’ detectives conclude the gruesome death was due to being “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” but McMorrow was also a Central Park regular, and encountered Abdela at Alcoholics Anonymous. “Daphne had met the decedent from the lake, in a substance abuse rehabilitation program,” Butcher confirms in What the Dead Know. “An affable man prone to binge drinking, he liked to hang out in the park in the evening, often at Strawberry Fields, the little enclave dedicated to the memory of John Lennon.”

Detectives in the series say Abdela and Vasquez were sharing drinks with McMorrow and a group of his friends earlier in the evening, and were dispersed by cops. “They came across some park regulars, a cluster of young rollerbladers, and a group of about eight adults who were drinking and listening to the radio,” Butcher explains in What the Dead Know. “Daphne had some Heineken with her she seemed keen to share. Like a ‘beer fairy,’ offering a bottle to a large, middle-age man. She recognized him from rehab. They got to talking, and soon McMorrow was following the kids deeper into the park, away from the crowd. Nobody knows what the three talked about. Nobody knows what provoked the murder.”