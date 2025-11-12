Welcome to Derry Suffers From the Same Problem as the It Movies

It: Welcome to Derry is a show that It fans really want to love, and there are plenty of reasons to do so. The series, coming from It alums Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, has a gorgeous color palette and does a terrific job of creating its 1960s setting. The various intertwining stories also draw on parts of Stephen King’s iconic book, while giving viewers who have never read it brand new characters and events to explore.

Where the show suffers is definitely not in its surprisingly great cast, including the child actors, nor in its writing, which has to reckon with the distinct lack of peril usually associated with prequels: we know none of these people are really going to solve the Pennywise problem because that bloody clown doesn’t ultimately eat dirt until the end of It Chapter Two. The problem with Welcome to Derry is that it can’t help but undermine its scares with ludicrous CG effects, just as the movies did, especially Chapter Two.

Let’s look at the very first scene of the pilot episode, which sets up a truly unsettling encounter. A young boy stands by a road on the outskirts of Derry and pleads with a random family to take him the hell out of there. His relief is palpable as their car picks him up and they start to move away from the cursed town. As their behavior slowly becomes strange and erratic, we know what’s happening because we’ve seen the It movies. We’re terrified for him, and when the woman in the front of the car starts to moan as she goes into labor, the thought of whatever thing she’s about to spawn is super distressing in this claustrophobic environment.

The scene is really well set up, but the punchline is that the thing that emerges from between her legs ends up being a quite frankly hilarious CG bat baby that screeches and flails as it attacks. It’s not scary, it’s silly. It is laugh-inducing, which makes for a really weird tonal shift in a show that has a nasty, mean streak when it comes to tormenting and killing its characters.