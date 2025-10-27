The DCU Easter Egg in It: Welcome to Derry You Probably Missed

This post contains light spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 1.

As a prequel series to the It movies, It: Welcome to Derry has more than a few nods to the adaptations of Stephen King‘s novel. There’s relatives of members of the Losers’ Club, including Mike Hanlon’s grandfather and Bev Marsh’s dad. There’s the Paul Bunyan statue that will later terrorize Eddie Kaspbrak. There are even lots of turtle references because of course there are.

But the most surprising easter egg may have nothing to do with King’s world and everything to do with another big Warner Bros. franchise. In an early scene, when the children of Derry are just trying to be kids and not food for the inter-dimensional terror known only as It, we see one reading a copy of Detective Comics #298, first published in 1961.

One could dismiss the comic as just a normal bit of place-building, no different than the movie theater in Derry or the Cold War concerns of the various military people. The series does take place in 1962, and even though Detective wasn’t quite as hip as anything published by the young Marvel Comics at the time, it wouldn’t be out of place to see a youngster reading Batman’s adventures.