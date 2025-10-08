It: Welcome to Derry Creators and Cast Tease Pennywise’s Return

“The pressure that Barbara and Andy, and now HBO, have signed up for is immense,” admits actor Chris Chalk ahead of the premiere of his new series, It: Welcome to Derry. “They made over a billion dollars, so now you have to make something good.”

“They” refers to brother-sister filmmaking duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti, whose landmark movie duology, an adaption of Stephen King’s It, generated huge box office revenue alongside enough Pennywise the Dancing Clown merchandise to shake a red balloon at. Even with those two films encompassing over 300 minutes of screentime, there was still more material to mine from King’s lengthy tome. Hence, the upcoming eight-part HBO prequel series, It: Welcome to Derry, which follows a flurry of new (and familiar) characters as they navigate an already turbulent 1962 setting with the added hiccup of evil entity Pennywise stalking the title town. The show feels just as cinematic (and gory) as the hit films… as it should, since Andy Muschietti himself directed multiple episodes, including the pilot.

“They did the films and felt very close to the material, as did [showrunners] Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane,” explains series lead Jovan Adepo. “They care for the IP and for the universe of It and Derry, but they weren’t ever too precious. As long as we weren’t trying to pull something out of a hat that makes no sense being in the IP, for the most part, they were like, ‘That fucking rocks. Try it. Let’s go for it.’”

Adepo (Babylon) plays Leroy Hanlon, a career military officer who is also the eventual grandfather of Losers Club member Mike Hanlon, while Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) plays his concerned wife Charlotte. Chris Chalk (Gotham) takes on the role of Dick Hallorann from King’s parallel novel The Shining, who is also featured in It. All three thespians, who share the screen with an equally talented group of child actors, have to navigate a complex, multi-narrative of mysterious goings-on in the town of Derry—including murders and top-secret military ops—that all point back to Pennywise.