It: Welcome to Derry Producers Explain Cruelly Ironic Opening Credits

Welcome to Derry is a strange subtitle for a TV series about an eternal horror that devours people, mostly children, who live in the titular Maine town. But It: Welcome to Derry is all about the contrast between wholesome folks and the evil they try to ignore, a contrast highlighted by the show’s opening credits.

Set to a young girl singing the cheery number “A Smile and A Ribbon,” the opening credits walk through various events in the New England town. We see kids smiling as they dive into a swimming hole, families grinning at dinner, and other heart-warming sights. But even then, one notices small, disturbing touches, such as the tentacles reaching out toward the swimmers. By the end of the sequence, we’re seeing burning bodies running from a factory explosion and, of course, the gloved hand of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

At the end of the sequence, the images fill the letters of the word “Derry,” in a font common to postcards. According to Welcome to Derry creator Andy Muschietti, that juxtaposition between happiness and horror is a key element of the series. “The name Welcome to Derry felt touristic and brings you to the world of postcards and facade, which has a lot to do with what Derry is — a place that’s seemingly wholesome, but there’s something dreadful under the surface,” Muschietti told Hollywood Reporter.

As he worked with production studio Filmography to create the sequence, Muschietti kept his attention toward Stephen King‘s original novel. “There was a lot of tweaking and calibration,” he said of the creation process. “It reflects our desire to show the big catastrophic events, all leading to the explosion at the Ironworks.” Even those who only know King’s story from the two It movies Muschietti directed understand the significance of the Ironworks explosion, as research into the event led to one of the first film’s most memorable sequences.