It: Welcome to Derry Producers Say ‘More is More’ With Pennywise

Viewers tuning into this Sunday’s season premiere of the HBO Max series It: Welcome to Derry will see lots of ghastly sights. One thing they won’t see, however, is the thing promised by the show’s title. Pennywise is not just conspicuously absent from the first episode, but—according to early reviews—he’s missing from much of the show’s first half.

But director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti assure Pennywise fans that they have nothing to fear. “We did ‘less is more’ for half the show, but then we did ‘more is more,'” Andy teased in Hollywood Reporter. “The idea behind the delayed appearance is the build up of expectation. The audience doesn’t know that they want it, but I think it creates a very special feeling. When and where the clown is going to appear was a game that I wanted to play with the audience.”

For Barbara, making Pennywise more of a presence than a ghastly dancing clown fits within the rules established by the original Stephen King novel from 1986 and from the two adaptations she and Andy made, 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two.

“Being a shape-shifter, Pennywise looms large. If you dissect the movies, Pennywise is not in the movies that much, but people feel It a lot when he is on camera,” she pointed out. “The last thing we want is to have an audience get comfortable with Pennywise. We don’t want anybody to get used to his image. He’s unpredictable. He strikes whenever he feels like it.”